Attack on Titan’s final episode English dub: Release date & time

The Attack on Titan finale is arriving with its English dub version in early 2024, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

With heavy hearts and teary eyes, every AoT fan bid goodbye to their favorite dark fantasy anime series on November 4, 2023. However, it wasn’t easy for us to let go of a series that had been with us for ten years.

Attack on Titan took us on a roller coaster ride for an entire decade by coming up with the most intriguing plot twists. Even though Eren’s story ended in 2023, we were happy that the animation studio and AoT’s creator gave a fantastic conclusion to the series.

International fans who have been waiting for the English dub of the anime don’t have to wait any longer, as Crunchyroll has recently announced its release date.

As per Crunchyroll, AoT finale will be released on the platform on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Here are the release timings for fans residing in different time zones:

9:00am PST

11:00am CST

12:00pm EST

5:00pm BST

10:30pm IST

Of course, a significant part of the fandom likes to watch the original Japanese version of anime; however, it’s also true that several fans are waiting for the episode’s English dub. So, if you still haven’t watched the final episode, you can finally experience its brilliance next month.

Not only English, but Attack on Titan finale will also be available in a few other languages, including Portuguese, German, and Spanish. Moreover, fans can watch the episode on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on Saturday, January 6, 2023, at 12:00am EST.

Crunchyroll also gave us details of the English voice actors and the dubbed version’s release information. You can find the list below:

Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Yeager

Jessie James Grelle as Armin Artlert

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirstein

Jessica Calvello as Hanji Zoe

Matthew Mercer as Levi Ackerman

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Lauren Landa as Annie Leonhart

Clifford Chapin as Connie Springer

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Bryson Baugus as Falco GriceJason

Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger

