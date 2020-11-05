When is Titans season 3 coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more - Dexerto

With confirmation that a multiverse does indeed exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re looking to the superheroes who can (and should) now cross over to the MCU.

Many fans are expecting Phase 4 of the MCU to further explore the idea of multiple dimensions. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems a given, considering its title, but upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision appears to be leaning that way too.

Then there’s Spider-Man 3. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return to portray Electro – a role he originally played in the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man series – while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also make an appearance.

Of course, the most exciting prospect of a multiverse is that it provides a legitimate explanation for superheroes from other timelines or universes – or in this case, other movie studios – to make the jump to the MCU.

Here are the superheroes we want to see dive through the multiverse, from the obvious Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man to the less likely (but still possible) choices like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Of all the characters that could cross over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re positive Ryan Reynolds’ beloved anti-hero Deadpool would be top of the list for most fans.

The no-holds-barred 2016 movie – and its even wilder sequel – has been a hit, especially with older audiences, and seeing the Merc With a Mouth mingle with The Avengers would be a riot. Just think of all the puns. Now that Disney owns 20th Century Fox, it could (and probably will) happen.

Silver Surfer (voiced by Laurence Fishburn)

The Silver Surfer has proven himself to be a popular Marvel character, so we’d expect to see him join the MCU one way or another. It might make more sense to opt for an original take with a completely new actor instead, but it would be a great bit of fan service to have the version from Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer enter through the wonders of the multiverse.

He could even foreshadow the arrival of Galactus, the planet-devouring supervillain many fans have been waiting to see given justice on the big screen and who could very well be the MCU’s next massive threat.

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)

This one’s mostly for the nostalgia factor. Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy holds a special place in the hearts of many superhero fans, partly because they grew up with it, partly because it was one of the first times a Marvel superhero truly came alive on the big screen.

It would be interesting to see the dynamics between an older, more weathered Spider-Man and Tom Holland’s fresh-faced take on the web-slinger. Of course, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man rounding out the trio would be the cherry on top.

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore)

Sony Pictures’ critically-acclaimed 2018 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved that tackling a multiverse on the big screen can be done in a fun, accessible way that doesn’t need complicated explanations.

While many have speculated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s portrayals of the iconic Marvel superhero will be joining the MCU for the upcoming Spider-Man 3, we’d also like to see a cameo from Earth-1610’s Miles Morales somewhere in there.

A different portrayal of Miles is also set to appear in this year’s PS4 sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so interest in the character is definitely growing. Now feels like the perfect time for him to make the jump to the MCU, and it would surely be a success at the box office.

Spider-Gwen (Emma Stone)

Okay, hear us out on this one. We know Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy died in Amazing Spider-Man 2, so the chances of that exact character coming back are slim-to-none. But, as we’ve seen with Jamie Foxx returning to once again play Electro in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, there’s nothing stopping actors from returning to play a different version of the same character in the MCU.

Stone received plenty of love from critics and fans for her portrayal of Gwen Stacy, so why not bring her back to play a superpowered version, Spider-Gwen? The character worked well in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Like Miles Morales, it’s time to see her make the transition to live-action.

Venom (Tom Hardy)

We don’t know how realistic this one is, given that Sony Pictures are still establishing the Venom movies as their own franchise separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But if the studio’s Spider-Man could cross over to the MCU in the Avengers movies, we don’t see why Venom can’t follow suit.

He’s a formidable foe, and one of the most iconic villains in Marvel history, so it would be great to see him cause havoc for the rest of the MCU superheroes, and finally come face-to-face with Spider-Man.

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

As well as being wildly popular, the 2000s X-Men movies were part of the blueprint for modern superhero movies. In an ideal world, we’d see loads of Fox’s original X-Men appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we know it’s unlikely that will happen.

At the very least, we’d like to see Hugh Jackman’s iconic take on Wolverine make the jump. Of course, his character was killed off in Logan, so this one all depends on how far Marvel wants to take their multiverse plans.

Jackman could be a Wolverine from another timeline, who could aid the MCU’s new cast of X-Men, or even face off against a more modern Wolverine. The possibilities are endless, and definitely fan-pleasing.