Super Mario Bros movie: Release date, cast, trailers and more

Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros movie is in the works and is set to include a star-studded cast. Here’s everything we know about the film, from its release date, voice cast, and plot details.

The Mario franchise has been a juggernaut for Nintendo since the first Super Mario Bros game was released back in 1985. Now almost 40 years later and the franchise has gone on to spawn multiple spin-off franchises, all of which include the now iconic list of characters that feature in the Mario universe.

In September 2021, Shigeru Miyamoto – a game producer and director for Nintendo – revealed that a brand new Super Mario Bros film was in the works. Miyamoto of course being one of the masterminds of Nintendo and one of the main creators of the initial 1985 Mario title.

And while some may remember the now infamous live-action Super Mario film from 1993, this new film is set to be an animated feature. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie

Initially, the new Mario film was set to release at the end of 2022. However, after the development process was hit with delays, the movie’s release was pushed back.

Nintendo has confirmed that the new US release date for their Super Mario Bros film is April 7, 2023. The film will then be released in Japan at the end of the month on April 28, 2023.

Cast and characters set to feature in the Mario movie

If there is one thing for sure, it’s that the new Super Mario film is filled with iconic characters from the franchise. And while they may not be voiced by their original voice actors, Nintendo has hired some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to lend their voices for the upcoming film.

When the film was first announced, Nintendo also revealed who would be taking on the role of some of the company’s most beloved characters.

Chris Pratt – best known from The Office and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films – will be taking on the role of Mario. When discussing the role, Pratt admitted that his take on the character “isn’t what fans expect” – further disclosing that Nintendo supports his fresh take on the character.

It wouldn’t be Mario without his brother Luigi, with actor Charlie Day taking on the role. Other notable actors and characters include Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong.

Super Mario Bros movie trailer

There is currently no trailer for the new Super Mario Bros film. However, New York Comic-Con tweeted out on September 23, 2022, that fans can expect some big updates to be made at the event.

The post confirmed that Super Mario Bros will be getting a teaser trailer at Comic-Con on October 6 at 4pm ET. We’ll be staying up to date with any Super Mario Bros movie news in the future, so be sure to keep checking in with us as more news develops.