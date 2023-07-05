Attack on Titan final episode: Everything we know

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2, the final chapter of the anime, is coming soon – so here’s what we know so far, from any release date updates and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential animes of recent years, so its upcoming conclusion is obviously a very big deal. Despite the fact that the final season has been stretched into three parts over almost three years, fans are still on the edge of their seats.

The anime, which first began as a take of the remnants of humanity fighting off giant monstrous titans, has taken many a twist and turn since it first came out in 2013, and its finale, that being Season 4 Part3 Episode 2, is set to be the most gut-wrenching chapter yet.

The manga’s ending by Hajime Isayama has already been an impactful event. So, obviously, there’s a lot of anticipation for the anime’s final installment, along with many questions, so here’s everything we know so far about Attack on Titan’s closing number.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2, the final installment, will drop sometime in Fall 2023.

Since the Fall anime season typically begins in October, it’s likely that the second episode will be released around that time.

To the annoyance of many fans, this “Final Season” has been split into two hour-long special episodes, akin to two movies. NHK announced this dramatic departure from the series’ usual release format earlier this year.

Dubbed anime fans may also have to wait longer, as the episodes are initially being released in Japanese with subtitles.

If you’re also wanting to know what time the upcoming episode may drop, click here.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2 trailer

Yes, a few new teaser trailers for Episode 2 have just been released. While they don’t reveal much, it’ll still get you hyped. Watch them below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2 cast: Who’s in the finale?

While Attack on Titan characters like to drop like flies, we do have confirmed roles in the final episode, at least for the Japanese dub.

For the main cast, Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue will be reprising their roles as Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert respectively.

And for the major supporting cast, Hiroshi Kamiya will voice Levi Ackerman, Kishou Taniyama will play Jean Kirstein, Hiro Shimono will voice Connie Springer, and Yoshimasa Hosoya will return as Reiner Braun.

SPOILERS: For those who have watched Episode 1 of the final season, they will know that Romi Park may not be returning to voice Hange Zoë, after the character faced a heroic demise. If she does return, it will likely be in a diminished capacity, such as flashback scenes.

As for major crew members, this final season is directed by Jun Shishido and Yuichiro Hayashi.

Attack on Titan Season 4 final episode plot: What will happen in Episode 2?

The official synopsis for the whole of Season 4 Part 3, as presented in a Japanese TV Guide, is as thus: “Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hange, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi.. the remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren.”

As for the show’s overarching plot, Attack on Titan “is set in a world where humanity is forced to live in cities surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans; the story follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they bring about the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother.”

The final season has become a very different story from what it first was, as Eren has now seemingly become the villain of the story. After discovering that he has titan powers, and learning about the history and origin of the giant beasts, he has now vowed destruction against any humans who oppose him.

Now, the people of Paradis and Marley must put their differences aside in order to survive the Rumbling, which was set in motion by Eren in Season 4 Part 2.

Fans can expect many twists in this final episode, and saying that the finale will be incredibly emotional is putting things very lightly.

