Attack on Titan Season 4: How many episodes will the final part feature?

Attack on Titan fans are ready to meet their favorite characters for the final time on the screen. Here, we reveal how many episodes will be there in the fourth season’s final part.

Attack on Titan is set to bid goodbye to its fans this November, and everyone is struggling with their feelings. On one hand, the fandom can’t wait to see what the future of Eren and the other fan-favorite characters look like, but they also do not want to let them go.

AoT manga began its serialization in 2009, and in 2013, it got an anime adaptation that created history by becoming the most popular yet controversial series of all time. Well, it has actually been a decade, and now, as the era is going to meet its end, let’s hope the anime sticks to its promise and comes with the best of everything.

Now, let’s shed some light on the episode count of the final part of Season 4.

How many episodes will be there in Attack on Titan Season 4 final part?

Attack on Titan Season 4 final part will come with one episode with a runtime of 85 minutes, giving us the experience of a movie. The fourth season of the anime, which was split into three further parts, will end up having 30 episodes in total.

The first part arrived with 16 episodes in 2020, and the second part was released in 2022 and had 12 episodes. Later, in March 2023, the first part of Season 4’s Part 3 arrived with a special episode, and now, the final episode of the entire series, i.e., Season 4 Part 3 Part 2, is going to be released on November 4, 2023.

Ai Higuchi shares a message ahead of the final episode’s release

Isayama is not the only one who shared a profound message with the fandom – Ai Higuchi, who has created an impactful ending theme for the final season, also shared a message showcasing her love for the series.

Ai Higuchi states that even though the world of Attack on Titan is really big, and even if it’s unreachable, she has tried to make a song that will do justice to the story. So, with an anxious yet excited heart, she created the ending theme song, titled “Itterashai,” which means “See you later.”

