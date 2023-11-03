Attack on Titan Season 4 Final Episode: Where to Watch

Attack on Titan Season 4 Final Episode is ready to arrive with all its glory on November 4, 2023, and here, we have discussed where you can watch the fantastic and most anticipated episode.

The gigantic anime franchise Attack on Titan has entertained us for almost a decade, and now the time has come when we have to bid farewell to the series. Of course, just thinking about it makes every fan emotional.

The initial stages of the series don’t let you guess how complicated its story actually is. In the beginning, you will feel as if you are watching a typical dark fantasy-themed series where you’ll get to watch the heroes fight the mighty Titans. However, with time, you will realize that the storyboard has more than that to offer. The twists and turns keep on giving you goosebumps every now and then.

So, as the story moves forward and we are now about to witness the ultimate finale of the entire series, let us jump into the article to find out about the episode’s streaming information.

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Final Episode?

While the Japan-based audience will get to watch the final episode of Attack on Titan on the local networks, fandom in the other territories can count on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Initially, we didn’t know which streaming platforms would pick up the rights for the finale, but recently, Crunchyroll and Hulu confirmed that the episode will be included in their library.

In Japan, the much-awaited episode will come out at midnight, but as Crunchyroll/Hulu hasn’t yet announced the release timings, we expect you to wait for it. That’s because most streaming platforms reveal the time when the episodes are near their official release.

Attack on Titan’s manga ended in 2021, and now it’s time for us to say goodbye to the series once and for all, as the upcoming special episode will put a full stop to the whole Era. Fans who have already read the ending of the series know what the conclusion of the anime will look like, but the ones who aren’t familiar with it will definitely get shaken by the dramatic ending.

You can check out our Attack on Titan coverage here and other anime coverage here.