How to watch Titans Season 4 – what time is it on HBO Max?

The final episodes of Titans, the show based on the DC Comics Teen Titans superhero team, are just around the corner – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Season 4 Part 2 and what time it’ll be on HBO Max.

Despite amassing a healthy enough following, Titans failed to fully take off as a standalone series. Couple this with the big changes going down in the DCU right now, and it came as no surprise that the show was cancelled earlier this year, with HBO Max announcing that the fourth season would be its last.

The series first dropped back in 2018, with the synopsis for Season 1 stating: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise.”

The first half of Titans Season 4, which consisted of six episodes, aired throughout November to December 2022. And now that part two is fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it.

When and where can you watch Titans Season 4 Part 2?

Titans Season 4 Part 2 will begin airing weekly on HBO Max, starting with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 13.

You can check out the full episode rundown below:

Season 4, Episodes 7 and 8 – April 13, 2023

Season 4, Episode 9 – April 20, 2023

Season 4, Episode 10 – April 27, 2023

Season 4, Episode 11 – May 4, 2023

Season 4, Episode 12 – May 11, 2023

All episodes are going straight to HBO Max, which currently isn’t available in the UK – but those wanting to tune in from countries the streaming platform doesn’t serve can do so using a VPN.

What time can you watch Titans Season 4 Part 2?

All episodes of Titans Season 4 Part 2 will premiere on their respective dates at 12am PT on HBO Max.

What time it arrives will depend on your location – so here’s a rundown of the release for each time zone so you know when you can get cracking:

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for Titans Season 4 reads: “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.”

Check out the trailer for the fourth and final installment of the superhero series below:

Titans Seasons 1-3 and Season 4 Part 1 are available to stream on HBO Max now. Check out our other superhero hubs below:

