They Cloned Tyrone: When is it streaming on Netflix?

The anticipated sci-fi flick They Cloned Tyrone is set to hit Netflix soon, but when exactly is it streaming? Here’s what you need to know.

Netflix is known for its eccentric original movies, and its latest film — They Cloned Tyrone — is no exception.

Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, the movie follows the trio of a drug dealer, sex worker, and pimp as they band together to save their neighborhood from a dangerous group of government agents.

The sci-fi flick is set to hit Netflix soon, but when exactly does it premiere? Here’s everything we know.

What time does They Cloned Tyrone premiere?

They Cloned Tyrone will premiere on Netflix on Friday July 21, 2023.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location, so here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive into this world of conspiracies:

12am PT

2am CT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for They Cloned Tyrone reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

They Cloned Tyrone drops on Netflix on July 21. In the meantime, you can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

