What is Supacell about? Netflix series explained

Rapman’s Supacell is proving to be a hit on Netflix – so, here’s what the superhero series is about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Some of the streaming service’s biggest success stories are its unexpected hits. Just take a look at Baby Reindeer – despite creator Richard Gadd’s modest expectations, the series became a global phenomenon when it landed in April.

Now, amid the plethora of new TV shows to stream this month, a British superhero series is drumming up excitement after landing on Netflix this week.

With all six episodes available to watch now, here’s everything you need to know about Supacell.

What is Supacell about?

Created by rapper Andrew Onwubolu, aka Rapman, Supacell centers on five people who develop superpowers and have little in common other than they are all Black South Londoners.

The group all have their individual plans, but when a couple’s lives are thrown into disarray, it’s down to one man to bring them together and try to put a stop to the chaos. But will they come together to help others or save themselves first?

As for the superpowers, they range from superhuman strength to the ability to time travel and fly. But Supacell still brings something fresh to the superhero genre, combining sci-fi elements with real-life drama, drawing comparisons to the British series Misfits.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about the development of the story, Rapman said, “I was always a massive fan of the genre. I loved Heroes, Misfits, old school Batman, but I never saw a superhero story that was realistic to what a normal person would do if they had powers.

“Then, I first spoke the idea out loud when I was doing promo for my film, Blue Story, and wondered what people from ends like South London would do with powers. Then, in 2020, I started writing and developing the show.”

“I wanted a show where you would still be entertained if you took the superpowers away, and I feel like you could still enjoy watching these five characters and their stories,” he added.

As for the show’s South London setting, Rapman continued, “It’s where I’m born and raised, I’m a proper South Londoner. I’ve lived in Lewisham, Catford, Deptford, I know South London better than anywhere. I’ve had so many firsts there, it’s my home so I wanted to put it on the map.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a show that represents what South London is really like, so no other series is doing it like Supacell.”

Who’s in the Supacell cast?

The Netflix series boasts a talented cast, led by Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki. You can find the rest of the cast and the characters they play below:

Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne

Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica

Eddie Marsan as Ray

Nadine Mills as Sabrina

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Josh Tedeku as Josh

Giacomo Mancini as Spud

Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen

Michael Salami as Gabriel

Travis Jay as John

The series also features a number of cameos, including music artists Digga D and Ghetts. In the aforementioned interview, Rapman explained how these came about.

“So, with Ghetts, we needed someone to play the bad guy and we originally had a BAFTA-award-winning actor in the cast, but they pulled out,” he said.

“I wanted someone big, but we couldn’t find actors with as much gravitas and my executive producer suggested Ghetts. So, we asked him to audition and he killed it.

“Then, with Digga D, I pictured him when writing the character but I didn’t know him, or Ghetts.

“So, I reached out to people who knew them and with Digga D, his album just went to number one so I wasn’t sure if he would audition, but he did and Netflix saw the tape and loved it.”

Is Supacell worth watching?

Although it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, Supacell has received a number of positive reviews. The Netflix series is well worth your time if you enjoy dark fantasy series mixed with grounded drama and smart social commentary.

In its four-star review, The Guardian wrote, “Rapman’s sprawling sci-fi drama is strikingly performed, bracingly plotted and its characters are up there with prestige TV’s finest. It’s ingenious.”

Empire also gave the show a four-star review, describing Supacell as “an impressively unpredictable show pulsating with vitality and urgency.” Elsewhere, Variety said, “Rapman’s exploration of what it means for Black people specifically to gain powers makes the show unique.”

Supacell is streaming on Netflix now. You can find more to watch with our list of the best binge-worthy TV shows, as well as our rundown of the best series of 2024 so far.