Is a new Fifty Shades of Grey movie coming to Netflix in 2024?

Unlock your red rooms, because there’s apparently a new Fifty Shades of Grey movie coming to Netflix in 2024, so let’s check out everything we know.

E.L. James’ notoriously filthy book series was first adapted for the big screen in 2015, starring Dakota Johnson as Anastasia and Jamie Dornan as the “fifty shades of f**ked up” Christian Grey, a high-flying businessman who introduces her to the world of BDSM.

Here’s the thing: the first movie categorically isn’t good, nor is its sexual content particularly taboo-straining, but it wasn’t an abomination – that came later with Fifty Shades Darker and Freed, the latter of which urged its fans “not to miss the climax.” The experience of watching it was altogether flaccid.

However, this is the crucial bit: each one was a box office success, grossing more than $1.3 billion across all three films. So, has Netflix green-lit any new movies that go beyond the source material?

Is a new Fifty Shades of Grey movie on Netflix in 2024?

No, Netflix isn’t releasing a new Fifty Shades of Grey movie in 2024, nor is another entry in the franchise happening at all.

Weirdly, there’s no single source responsible for making people believe a new film is coming out this year. There’s been a smattering of fake posters across Facebook in recent weeks, all claiming that Johnson and Dornan will reprise their roles for a Netflix fourthquel – it isn’t true.

There were only three books in the original series, with James also writing “Told By Christian” versions of the same stories. In 2018, James said she had an idea for a fourth book, “but I can’t tell you anything about that without really spoiling it. So, if I ever do it, yeah, I’ve got the first line,” as per CinemaBlend.

However, it seems like the author is happy taking a break from Christian Grey, who she described as “utterly exhausting” while promoting The Missus, her sequel to The Mister.

James’ relationship with the movies remains complicated, with the first film’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson describing working with her as a “struggle… I was so confused by EL James. I don’t understand when I can’t navigate a person, when there’s no synergy,” she told The Telegraph.

As for whether or not James will ever explain what went down behind the scenes, “One day,” she told TODAY.

“I do have a platform and I could use it. Sometimes, it’s best not to say anything. If you’ve got nothing nice to say, it’s best not to say anything. And keep it that way. I’ve got too many stories to tell. I’ll concentrate on that. I’d love to have a serial killer, or something like that. But he will be in love.”

That's that, then!

