Netflix accused of “ripping off” Mr Beast again with new reality series

Gabriela Silva
Mr Beast and Gene Wilder as Willy WonkaYouTube,Warner Bros.

A new Willy Wonka-style reality series is coming to Netflix, and many viewers are calling it a rip-off of Mr Beast’s video.

According to Deadline, Netflix will develop a reality competition series based on Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. Details are scarce, but on social media, fans are calling out Netflix.

One person commented on X, “They just stealing MrBeast videos, they remade Squid Game (which was predictable), and now this. Does anything else think MrBeast had to do with this or is it just me?”

Someone else even jokingly asked, “Does Netflix just get all their ideas from MrBeast?”

Millionaire YouTuber Mr Beast recreated a real-life version of the dangerous competition seen in Squid Game. Though he reworked some of the popular games from the show and took out the lethal elements of Squid Game, even the K-drama’s creator gave his stamp of approval.

But soon after, Netflix announced Squid Game: The Challenge, which featured the same concept of what Mr Beast created with a group of contestants taking part in real-life challenges as part of a reality show.

While Netflix had some deniability as to the similarities of Squid Game: The Challenge with Mr Beast’s video (since the K-drama was produced by Netflix), that’s not the case with the new Willy Wonka show.

In 2023, Mr Beast took it upon himself to create a real Willy Wonka factory. The YouTube video has gained over two million views and followed 10 contestants having the chance to win the factory.

It’s unknown how Netflix’s show will operate, and the Deadline article makes many allusions to the Great British Bake Off, so it’s possible that this Willy Wonka reality show will be distinct from Mr Beast’s. But the timing is still raising suspicions for many online.

Gabriela Silva

Gabriela Silva

