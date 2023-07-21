With the premiere of Netflix’s latest movie They Cloned Tyrone, here’s an explainer for the film’s shocking ending.

They Cloned Tyrone, Netflix‘s sci-fi satire film, is finally here and ready to shock audiences with its genre-bending story.

The movie follows a drug dealer (John Boyega), sex worker (Teyonah Parris), and pimp (Jamie Foxx) as they work together to uncover a government conspiracy that threatens their neighborhood.

So, with They Cloned Tyrone now streaming on Netflix, let’s dive into the movie’s shocking and emotional ending. Warning: major spoilers below!

They Cloned Tyrone ending explained

Throughout the film, Fontaine (Boyega), Yo-Yo (Parris), and Slick Charles (Foxx) realize that their neighborhood is being experimented on using their food, music, and hair products. On top of that, they discover an underground laboratory where clones of Fontaine, Slick, and other residents are housed.

Along with the residents in the neighborhood, Fontaine, Yo-Yo, and Slick take over the underground agency and face off against the agency’s fixer (Kiefer Sutherland) and his boss, which is revealed to be the original version of Fontaine.

The OG Fontaine explains to clone Fontaine that the entire operation was set up after his little brother was gunned down in the street. While his brother was shot, the wound wasn’t fatal and he could’ve lived, but didn’t because the people in his neighborhood didn’t help him.

OG Fontaine then “made a deal with the devil” with this government agency to experiment on different Black neighborhoods to narrow down the genetic differences between those in the ghettos and those in the suburbs, barrios, and Chinatown.

According to OG Fontaine, he finally narrowed it down to 378 genetic sequences that he and his superiors were going to use to faze out Black people in the generations to come.

However, in a clever twist, clone Fontaine uses another clone of himself to kill OG Fontaine by shooting him and leaving him to bleed out, just like his little brother.

Slick and Yo-Yo then free the clones of the residents and the entire neighborhood ends up on the national news as the conspiracy is uncovered. But Fontaine, Yo-Yo, and Slick reveal that there were more experiments going on in other places around the country, so they decide to head down to Memphis to save the other residents.

They Cloned Tyrone is now streaming on Netflix.

