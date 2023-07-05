The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 cast: All actors & characters

Ahead of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 premiere, here’s your guide to the show’s cast and characters.

Get ready for your next appointment in the backseat of a Lincoln in the streets of Los Angeles as Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is returning for its sophomore season.

The show is based on the best-selling book series from Michael Connelly and follows Mickey Haller, a lawyer who works out of the back of his car as he takes on Los Angeles’ small and large cases while working with his two ex-wives.

But, before you put on your seatbelt on and watch as Mickey gets into more hijinks with his clients, here’s your guide to all the cast and characters in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 cast and characters

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 synopsis reads: “Based on the novel ‘The Fifth Witness’ by Michael Connelly, Mickey Haller expands his business into foreclosure defense and represents Lisa Trammell, who is accused of murdering a wealthy man. Mickey, despite suspecting his client’s guilt, works to exonerate her.”

Mickey Haller: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles-born Mexican lawyer who runs a brick-and-mortar office for one on wheels in his Lincoln SUV.

When a fellow lawyer, Jerry Vincent, mysteriously dies and leaves his entire practice — and entire case load — to Mickey, he returns to work after becoming dependent on prescription pain pills following an accident.

He has two ex-wives (with whom he’s still very friendly) and relies on a client-turned-driver to chauffeur him around in his office. Because he wins a major case at the end of Season 1, Mickey is inarguably the “hottest defense lawyer in LA” as Season 2 begins.

Garcia-Rulfo got his acting start in his home country of Mexico and has been seen in blockbuster films such as The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, and 6 Underground.

Maggie: Neve Campbell

Netflix

Neve Campbell plays Maggie, Mickey’s ex-wife, mother to their daughter, Haley, and deputy district attorney.

Maggie deeply believes in the justice system, which is occasionally at odds with Mickey’s view of the power structure in the US. They divorced because Mickey lost himself in his work instead of focusing on his family, but there are still sparks between the two.

Campbell is the ultimate scream queen, as she has appeared as the main character in the film franchise Scream, but she has appeared in several TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and House of Cards.

Lorna: Becki Newton

Netflix

Becki Newton plays Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife, as well as his office manager and paralegal of sorts as she was once a promising law student, but never finished her JD.

Although they’ve been split for years and Lorna is engaged to Cisco, the pair still admire each other, as Mickey is closer to Lorna than Maggie.

Newton is best known for her role as the catty yet sweet receptionist Amanda on Ugly Betty and has appeared in other comedy series such as How I Met Your Mother and Divorce.

Izzy: Jazz Raycole

Netflix

Jazz Raycole plays Izzy, a former professional dancer who’s recovered from a painkiller addiction who was originally one of Mickey’s clients. When she didn’t have enough money to pay for Mickey’s services, he offered her a job instead as his personal driver.

Raycole is a professionally trained dancer and has been acting since the late ’90s as she’s appeared in projects like My Wife and Kids, Bones, and The Quad.

Cisco: Angus Sampson

Netflix

Angus Sampson plays Cisco, Mickey’s key investigator and Lorna’s fiancé. He’s a former biker gang member with street smarts to spare and plenty of LAPD connections that come in handy.

Sampson is an incredibly experienced film and TV actor, appearing in projects like Insidious, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Walking Dead, and Our Flag Means Death.

Lisa Trammell: Lana Parrilla

Netflix

Lana Parrilla plays Lisa Trammell, an esteemed local chef and community advocate who is arrested for murder and turns to Mickey for help.

Parrilla is best known for her role as Regina Mills/The Evil Queen in ABC’s Once Upon A Time, but she has appeared in other shows like Lost, The Defenders, and Why Women Kill.

Andrea “Andy” Freeman: Yaya Dacosta

Netflix

Yaya Dacosta plays Andrea “Andy” Freeman, a ruthless prosecutor, Mickey’s undefeated courtroom rival, and close friend of Mickey’s ex-wife, Maggie.

Dacosta is best known for her role as April Sexton on the Chicago TV series: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

