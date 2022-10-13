She-Hulk Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

She-Hulk’s first season hints at Season 2, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date, to its cast, plot, and other details.

The final episode of Marvel‘s newest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has now premiered on Disney+. While She-Hulk has been one of the MCU’s most discoursed shows, the show has been successful enough to garner a second season, which many fans are excited about.

So far, What If…? and Loki have been the only Marvel Studios shows to get second seasons, so She-Hulk will potentially be part of a small few who haven’t had their plotlines fully integrated into the MCU films.

While not much is known about She-Hulk Season 2, since the season isn’t even in development yet, there’s still some information we can expect. So here’s everything we know so far.

She-Hulk Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Unfortunately, as of now, She-Hulk Season 2 has no confirmed release date.

The second season of Jen Walter’s journey will likely depend on the dates when other Marvel properties come out, as her story will likely be integrated into the wider MCU plot as a whole. For example, if she joins the Avengers, she’ll likely be involved in that before she gets a Season 2.

There’s been no official announcement from Marvel Studio heads about a second season as of yet; it wasn’t mentioned during the Phase Five and Six slate at San Diego Comic-Con, that’s for sure.

So it seems likely that we won’t receive Season 2 until at least 2024.

She-Hulk Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the new season?

Currently, there is no official cast list for She-Hulk Season 2.

While any members of the cast could change in the future, it seems certain that Tatiana Maslany will return for the role of She-Hulk herself. Marvel does have a way of contractually binding its actors into multiple projects.

As for other characters, ones we can expect – but can’t confirm – include:

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, AKA The Hulk

Josh Segarra as Augustus Pugliese

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, AKA The Abomination

Benedict Wong as Wong

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil

Patty Guggenheim as Madisynn King

Griffin Matthews as Luke Jacobson

Rhys Coiro as Donny Blaze

As for new characters and cameos, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro stated to The Direct about future possibilities: “I mean, what’s so exciting to me is you have this premise of [a] superhuman law firm that kind of lends itself to infinite possibilities.

“You could literally have any character who has ever existed in the MCU or who will ever exist pass through these doors, and it wouldn’t feel like a gratuitous cameo. It would feel completely organic.

“The sky’s the limit in terms of what they can do with this moving forward.”

She-Hulk Season 2 plot: What will happen in the new season?

As of right now, there is no official plot for She-Hulk Season 2.

But Season 2 will seemingly continue the plot of Season 1, since She-Hulk is more of an episodic affair – akin to a sitcom – rather than focusing on a single story.

Season 2 will likely continue Jen Walter’s story as a lawyer who works on superhuman cases, though now it’ll probably include more of her using her super powers to fight crime on the streets as well, which is what she planned to do in the final episode of She-Hulk.

Again, the trajectory of the MCU will alter what kind of plot Season 2 will take. If Jen becomes an Avenger, that’ll most definitely have an effect on her life as an attorney.

During an appearance on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, the writer of She-Hulk, Jessica Gao, explained how she didn’t really write She-Hulk with a second season in mind: “Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you’re going to get another season with a first season show.

“So it’s kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you’d be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done.

“You can’t really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 is currently available to stream in its entirety on Disney+