X-Men ’97: Release, plot, cast, & more

X-Men ’97 will be bringing back our favorite yellow-clad mutants, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

If you ask any Marvel fan what their favorite cartoon is, chances are they’ll state X-Men: The Animated series. The series ran throughout the 1990s, and cemented the X-Men in pop culture, long before they ever had a movie adaptation.

Now, 20 years later, that cartoon is set to return. X-Men ’97 (’97 referring to the year that the original show ended) is about to fly onto our screens, much to the excitement of ’90s kids.

So here’s everything we know about the upcoming series continuation, from its cast to its plot, trailer, and more.

X-Men ’97 release date: When is it coming out?

While officially the release window is early 2024, leaked reports reveal that the release date could be January 3, 2024.

X-Men ’97 will be a Disney+ exclusive release, and the 10 upcoming episodes will likely release weekly.

The series was initially expect to release in Fall 2023, however numerous Marvel projects have been pushed back over the past few weeks.

Season 1 will also not be its last. A second season is already in production, as confirmed by Rogue voice actress Lenore Zann.

X-Men ’97 trailer: Is there a trailer?

As of writing, there is unfortunately no X-Men ’97 trailer yet. However, a number of visuals and character posters have been released, which you can check out below:

These visuals show that the new series isn’t deviating much from the old one animation style wise. Plus, all it really takes to get hyped for the new series is to checkout the old opening credits below:

X-Men ’97 cast: Who is working on the show?

Most of the original X-Men main voice cast is set to return. This includes:

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

Chris Potter as Gambit

Cedric Smith as Professor X

Catherine Disher as Jean Grey

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

Chris Britton as Mr. Sinister

Some cast members that are not returning include Norm Spencer as Cyclops and David Hemblen as Magneto, as both actors have sadly passed away. Their characters will be recast.

New voice cast members include:

Jennifer Hale

Ray Chase

A.J. LoCascio

JP Karliak

Matthew Waterson

Anniwaa Buachie

Holly Chou

Many of those who worked behind the scenes for the original show will also be returning for X-Men ’97, although the sequel series will have a new showrunner in Beau DeMayo, known for their work on Moon Knight and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Jake Castorena and Chase Conley will direct, and Brad Winderbaum and Charley Feldman will produce. Music will be composed by The Newton Brothers.

X-Men ’97 plot: What will happen in the show?

The official synopsis for Season 1 of X-Men ’97 reads: “Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.”

X-Men ’97 will continue where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, with Professor X traveling with Shi’ar ally Lilandra into space in order to find a cure for his terminal illness. Meanwhile, a reformed Magneto will help lead the X-Men against the show’s newest main antagonist, Mr. Sinister.

It is currently unclear if the show will be part of the MCU, as the cartoons generally seem to operate outside of the connected universe. However, we could be getting crossover episodes of our own, what with Spider-Man: Freshman Year being released around the same time on Disney+.

All five seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series are currently available to stream on Disney+

