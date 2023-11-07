Fans think MCU is “desperate” after final The Marvels trailer drops

The Marvels has dropped its final trailer, full of exciting teases and a big MCU cameo… but fans aren’t impressed – for them, it just seems like Marvel is “desperate.”

Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was on top of the world – literally, with Avengers: Endgame briefly snagging the all-time box office crown, before James Cameron slapped it back down with a re-release of Avatar.

Financial returns aside, its pop-cultural power was – and remains – enviable by every other studio; it is still the superhero household name in a big-screen landscape terraformed by comic book adaptations.

Alas, 2023 feels like the beginning of a slow-motion car crash for the MCU, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion marking abysmal lows for the franchise. The Marvels is its last theatrical release of the year, and amid worrying projections for its opening weekend, its final trailer is a marketing hail mary – but nobody wants to catch it.

The Marvels trailer “smells like desperation” for the MCU

In early teasers and trailers for The Marvels, it was sold as a fun, offbeat team-up between Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau as they team up to fight a villainous Kree revolutionary.

However, there’s clearly quite a bit more in play in the sequel, as the latest trailer reveals not only an appearance from Valkyrie but the possible debut of Binary (with many believing it’s a multiversal variant of Monica’s mother Maria) and most importantly, the likely arrival of some familiar X-Men.

In years past, this would be tremendously exciting – but the mass moviegoing audience’s investment in the MCU is waning. The trailer also leans heavily on the events of the Avengers movies, particularly Endgame, and strains to bill the new movie as “the moment that changes everything.” It may end up being pretty pivotal for the rest of the Multiverse Saga – but people don’t care.

“Trailer includes: clips from previous movies focusing on Tony Stark, Captain America and Thanos; multiverse confirmed as part of the plot; Valkyrie cameo revealed; tease for multiverse cameos with the “They’re here line”; Avengers theme… Marvel are so f*cking desperate dude,” one user tweeted.

“The new THE MARVELS trailer is one of the most rancid things I’ve seen in Hollywood in recent memory lmao… you can just smell the desperation in the trailer’s opening seconds,” another wrote. “Not saying Disney is getting desperate looking at the tracking and presales, but the first 20 seconds of The Marvels’ new trailer is archive footage of previous Avengers movies,” a third tweeted.

“The marketing of The Marvels has gotten extremely desperate the last couple weeks and that makes me think that thing is probably f*ckin’ bombing,” a fourth wrote.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10, and is covered extensively here. In the meantime, check out more superhero previews below:

