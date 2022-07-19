What If…? Season 2: Release date, cast, episodes & everything we know

Sam Comrie . 2 hours ago

What If…? Season 2 is coming to Disney+ in 2022. Where we will go in the MCU multiverse next? Here’s everything you need to know about the next season of Marvel’s spin-off TV show.

Alongside the multiverse adventures of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Disney+ opened up the door to a world of possibilities. That door is the creation of What If…? – a spin-off based on the comic series which debuted in 1977.

Phase Four is halfway complete and we’ve still got plenty of tales to astonish us.

Contents

A specific release date for the next season of What If…? has yet to be released.

However, it’s scheduled to release this year, and we wager that Season 2 could be drop on Disney+ in August 2022, after San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The previous batch of episodes was released in August 2021, making it a logical choice to follow this pattern.

What If Season 2 cast: Who will be in it?

Marvel have only confirmed the return of one character so far, which is Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher. Speculation around who will appear in next is already bursting with excitement, as the show’s head writer A.C Bradley teased to Entertainment Weekly: “Hopefully, we’ll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters.”

“The fun of What If…? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse,” Bradley continued.

“I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we’ve got to share the love. I’m very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.”

We’ll update this article upon any casting details.

What If Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Unfortunately there isn’t a trailer available for Season 2 just yet, but we’ll include it as soon as Marvel releases it.

What If Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Plot details for Season 2 are behind locked doors currently, but head writer A.C Bradley reiterated previous comments to Slash Film about where he’d like to go next with the show.

Speaking on the notion of new characters, Bradley said: “I’m looking more forward to in Season 2. I don’t know about you, but I want to go play with Shang-Chi. I want to kind of hang out with some of those Black Widow characters. We’re going to follow new characters, new stories.”

We do know that Season 2 will definitely contain an episode cut from Season 1, which depicts Gamora before she joined the Guardians of the Multiverse. Bradley clarified this too: “It is being worked on still. And it will be in the second season. So you kind of get to see eventually how it all came to be for them.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed audiences dazzling realms across the entire MCU in brief doses. However, we spent time with The Illuminati, a multiversal peace-keeping society made of Black Bolt, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, and more notably: Professor Xavier and Reed Richards.

Though it has been confirmed that John Krasinski’s role was nothing more than fan-casting, it possible we could see Krasinski’s variant with the full Fantastic Four team. On the idea of mutants, if you’ve been watching Ms. Marvel, well, the MCU is just getting started.

Are you looking forward to What If…? returning on Disney+? Be sure to keep up with all things Marvel in the meantime.