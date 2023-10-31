Deadpool 3 might be “springboard” for Avengers: Secret Wars

The MCU has been having a tough ride over Phase 4 and 5 – but could new links between Deadpool 3 and the Avengers change that for the better?

Marvel has been churning out film-after-film like there’s no tomorrow, with the third installment of Deadpool drawing ever-closer for fans.

The threequel is set to be released on May 3, 2024, with both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman having already confirmed the return of Wolverine.

But while X-Men already has a link to the world of Deadpool, other parts of the MCU are also now rumored to appear.

Deadpool 3 could be directly tied to Avengers: Secret Wars

According to social media reports and rumors, Deadpool 3 is expected to be a direct lead into one of the two hotly anticipated Phase 6 Avengers movies, Secret Wars.

Judging by said reports, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is alleged to be recruiting the prime version of each hero to create an army that’s fit and ready to fight Kang the Conqueror.

Not only have fans seen the TVA featured in Marvel shows such as Loki and She-Hulk, but they have also been seen during the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, initial fan reaction to the speculation hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive.

“I hope this is wrong, because Deadpool is great as Deadpool. I am so sick of greater MCU tie-ins,” one fan posted on Twitter/X.

A second agreed, stating: “They better not ruin Deadpool. People will riot in the streets.”

“I remember a rumour that Deadpool will fight his variants, maybe that’s why. If this is true, they’d have an opportunity to bring back Tony Stark,” a third fan mused.

“Ok hear me out if thats the case right if theyre gettin the “prime versions” could this mean tobey maguire and others could possibly get some cgi de-aging done in secret wars then?” commented a fourth.

It will be a long time to wait to see how Deadpool 3 might impact Avengers: Secret Wars, with the latter not due out until May 7, 2027. No official details have been shared, but the speculated cast list is already looking stacked.

Further details surrounding Deadpool 3 are still to be released.

