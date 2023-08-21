Thor 5: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Thor 5, the potential next Marvel movie for the God of Thunder, including whether it’s going ahead, as well as cast and plot speculation.

Despite earning mixed reviews, Love and Thunder – the fourth entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s standalone Thor movies – performed well at the box office when it hammered its way into theaters last year.

Out of all of the Thor films, Dexerto placed it in second place behind the comedy classic Ragnarok, writing: “Taika Waititi delivers more of the same with this sequel… the jokes come thick and fast, while the action frequently plays out in slow-motion – to a classic rock score – making it another blast of adrenaline-fueled fun.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though the MCU might appear to be in crisis of late, with the likes of Ant-Man 3 and Secret Invasion proving to be critical and commercial flops, there’s still hope for the future of our favorite Asgardian. So, here’s what we know about Thor 5 so far. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Thor: Love and Thunder!

Will there be a Thor 5?

Right now, the MCU is yet to give Thor 5 the greenlight – but if it does, Taika Waitit said it would have to entail something “special”.

Article continues after ad

Speaking on the Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book (via Screenrant), the writer-director explained: “What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.

Article continues after ad

Creative Commons

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep this space updated upon any confirmation announcements.

Is there a Thor 5 release date?

Since Thor 5 is yet to be confirmed, there is currently no release date for the Marvel movie.

Right now, Thor 5 doesn’t appear on the MCU’s Phase 5 or 6 roster, but there are a number of projects scheduled for 2025 and 2026 that are currently untitled.

There’s a small possibility that Chris Hemsworth’s superhero could be leading one of these projects, but right now it is just speculation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep this space updated upon any release date announcements.

Thor 5 cast: Who’d be in it?

If Thor 5 were to get the greenlight, we’d certainly be seeing Chris Hemsworth return as the New Asgardian.

We’d also expect to see Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Taika Waititi voicing Korg, both of whom are key allies to the titular cape-wearer in the film series.

Given the ending of Love and Thunder, it’s likely the Thor 5 cast would also include Jaimie Alexander’s Sif and Thor’s adoptive daughter Love, played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter India Rose.

Article continues after ad

And then there’s the mid- and post-credits scenes, which indicate the continuation of Russell Crowe’s Zeus and Brett Goldstein’s Hercules.

Article continues after ad

Thor: Love and Thunder

There are two big question marks hanging over the cast – whether Nathalie Portman’s The Mighty Thor will be back, and whether Thor will be reunited with his brother Loki, who is getting a second season of his own spinoff show later this year.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

There’s also the question of whether Hemsworth would want to reprise his role for a fifth flick.

Article continues after ad

Back in June, he told Entertainment Weekly: “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character.

“If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep this space updated upon any casting announcements.

Thor 5 plot: What would it be about?

Due to the fact that Thor 5 is yet to be announced, there are no official plot details right now – but there are a number of directions the movie could take, with Waititi serving up a few hints.

In the same interview for Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book, the filmmaker highlighted the “mythology that he originates from,” meaning we could be seeing Thor up against “more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s also the mid-credits scene to consider, which sees Zeus sending his son Hercules to kill Thor. This could open a new avenue for the Greek pantheon’s involvement in the MCU.

Hercules, known for his strength and heroism, might initially be pitted against Thor, or over time, they could find common ground and team up against a greater threat. Perhaps a villain from another pantheon emerges as a threat, leading to a cosmic-scale clash of deities.

Article continues after ad

Being a fresh new entry to the MCU, we may also see more of Love, who is the last of her kind and might wrestle with her identity.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios

Adopted by Thor, she now wields Stormbreaker, a powerful weapon with a significant legacy. Her coming of age story could be at the center of Thor 5, exploring her place in the universe, her powers, and her relationship with Thor, who becomes her mentor and father figure.

Whatever the case, Waititi seems set on bringing a new foe – one more powerful than Hela – into the mix if Thor 5 does get the go ahead.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated with any plot announcements.

That’s everything we know about Thor 5. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other superhero hubs below:

Article continues after ad

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4