Marvel Studios reportedly considered ‘Avengers vs X-Men’ movie set in the MCU

Marvel Studios reportedly ‘tossed around’ ideas for an ‘Avengers vs X-men’ style movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s been plenty of speculation about where exactly the MCU is heading once the Multiverses saga wraps up with Avengers: Secret Wars.

But a new report hints at much bigger plans from Marvel about how to incorporate the X-Men into the MCU’s next story arcs.

The report from CosmicCircus about the MCU’s next story arcs quotes a source as saying, “an Avengers vs X-Men film set between the members of the 616 Avengers and the X-Men” has been “tossed around”.

Marvel Studios Secret Wars will arrive in 2027 to wrap up the MCU’s current story arcs.

It’s not completely crazy either, the Avengers vs X-Men crossover specials certainly have plenty of material for MCU writers to draw on.

Although the report teases the idea, it also makes it clear it’s “too early to discuss,” any specifics of the project, and the X-Men would have to make their way to the 616 universe before any such arc could occur.

Marvel acquired the rights to the X-Men back in 2019, after the merger between Disney and 20 Century Fox.

Whether or not Marvel Studios will go ahead with an ‘Avengers vs X-Men’ style film or not, fans have already begun to see their appearance in the stories of the MCU.

Marvel, 20th Century Studios Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as the X-Men’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3 next summer.

They haven’t been shy about teasing at the idea of fan favorite X-Men characters finally making the cross over into the MCU.

Fans caught a glimpse of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while The Marvels saw a cameo from Beast.

And of course, Deadpool 3 will hit screens in July 2024 — cementing one highly anticipated X-Men crossover.

