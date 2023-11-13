The Marvels is in cinemas now, and not making nearly as much money as the film’s budget requires for the movie to turn a profit. Below is how much the latest MCU movie cost.

The Marvels is a superhero team-up movie that stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, and continues storylines from Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion.

Here’s what we said about the movie in the Dexerto review: “Marvel is in the process of needing to nurture itself back to full glory, and The Marvels is just the kind of tonic to act as an inviting band-aid. By proving it can be silly, goofy, and purely revel in its manufactured fun, the MCU is taking a step in the right direction.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the following are details of the film’s budget…

The Marvels budget: How much did it cost?

According to Variety, The Marvels “cost roughly $220 million to produce and $100 million to promote the film to audiences across the globe.”

That’s in line with the numbers posted on the movie’s Wikipedia page, where The Marvels is listed as costing $219.8 million net, and $274.8 million gross.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

That price tag is slap-bang in the middle of the two other Marvel movies released this year: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($200 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($250 million).

Article continues after ad

But The Marvels has had an incredibly poor opening weekend, earning $47 million at the domestic box office, and $63 million globally, for a worldwide total of $110 million – the worst-ever debut for an MCU movie.

Article continues after ad

What is The Marvels about?

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

Article continues after ad

For more on The Marvels, head here, or click on the below articles: