How to watch All American Homecoming Season 2 – what time is it on Netflix?

All American Homecoming Season 2, the next chapter of the young adult sports drama, is about to hit Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

The show is a spinoff of The CW’s All American series, which debuted in October 2018 and has gone on to have five seasons and a sixth in the works. Rather than focusing on American football player Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), Homecoming tells the story of Simone Hicks (Geffri Hightower), a character we were introduced to in All American Season 2.

Article continues after ad

The spinoff sees Simone attend Bringston University and pursue her dreams of becoming a pro tennis player, while also introducing a number of new characters who all have question marks above their heads as they go into the second season.

From October 2022 through to the end of last month, each of Homecoming Season 2’s 15 episodes aired weekly on The CW with a hefty gap in between, which is perhaps why so many viewers are waiting for the whole thing to drop on Netflix. If you fit into this category, you may be wondering – when will All American Homecoming Season 2 arrive on Netflix, and what time?

Article continues after ad

When and where can you watch All American Homecoming Season 2?

All American Homecoming Season 2 will be streaming on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure on 11 April. All 15 episodes will be released in one go, meaning you won’t have to wait for new installments to arrive each week.

What time it arrives will depend on your location – so here’s a rundown of the release for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Check out the trailer for All American Homecoming Season 2 below:

Article continues after ad

For those unfamiliar with the show, the synopsis for the second season reads: “After the holiday break, Season 2 of All American Homecoming finds Simone returning to Bringston ready to focus solely on tennis and learning what it’s really like to be top six.

“Damon is faced with a decision he’s been putting off, and Keisha reverts to her old ways and throws a last-minute New Year’s Eve party. Meanwhile, Amara and Coach Marcus try to adjust to their new challenges.”

Article continues after ad

Fans who watched the latest run on The CW have enjoyed the character development and the drama that unfolds throughout, with Season 2 earning a 92% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All American Homecoming Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 arrives on Tuesday, April 11. For more about the streamer’s latest TV and movies projects, you can find our coverage here.