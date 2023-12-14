What time is Reacher Season 2 out?

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are about to drop on Prime Video. Here’s what day and time they’ll arrive in your part of the world.

Jack Reacher fans, rejoice: Lee Child’s hulking hero is returning to the small screen with Reacher Season 2.

Star Alan Ritchson is back as Reacher for another eight-episode run of crime-thriller action, this time inspired by Child’s 11th novel, Bad Luck and Trouble.

Season 2’s premiere date was originally slated for December 15, however, this was later brought forward for some regions. So read on to find out when you’ll be able to dig into Jack’s next adventure.

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-3 will debut at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Thursday, December 14.

That’s right: if you’re based in the US, you’ll get to watch these first three installments a day early. Those in the UK and other international regions will have to wait until Friday, December 15. Here’s when Episodes 1-3 will drop around the globe:

11am, December 15 – Australian Eastern Time

9pm, December 14 – Brazil

1am, December 15 – Central European Time

5:30am, December 15 – India Standard Time

12am, December 15 – New Zealand Standard Time

12 am, December 15 – UK

4pm PT / 7pm ET, December 14 – US

What is Reacher Season 2 about?

Reacher’s latest season sees Jack Reacher investigating another string of murders. What’s different this time around is that the victims are Reacher’s old army buddies.

Amazon Studios’ official synopsis reads as follows: “Reacher Season 2 begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

“Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), and David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them – and who will die next.

“Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.”

