Reacher Season 2 continues to heat up with each new installment – so, when does Episode 5 of the Prime Video series drop?

Reacher’s second season has upped the ante considerably, sending Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) on a cross-country investigation into the murder of his old army buddy Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk).

He’s joined on this mission by several other ex-members of his former unit, including Season 1’s Frances Neagley (Maria Sten). Together, they’re soon caught up in a conspiracy involving corporate security chief Shane Langston (Robert Patrick) and mercenary A.M. (Ferdinand Kingsley).

If you’ve read this far, all this cloak-and-dagger chicanery no doubt has you hooked – so read on to find out when the Reacher Season 2, Episode 5 will arrive!

What time is Reacher Season 2 Episode 5 out?

Reacher Season 2 Episode 5, “Burial,” premieres at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Thursday, December 28.

Viewers based in Brazil will also have access to Episode 5 on December 28, at the later time of 9pm. That’s the good news; the bad news is that (once again) everyone outside the US and Brazil will have to wait until December 29 to boot up “Burial.”

Here’s a full breakdown of Reacher Season 2 Episode 5’s release date and time, by timezone:

4pm PT / 7pm ET December 28 – US

9pm December 28 – Brazil

12am December 29 – UK

1am December 29 – Central European Time

5:30am December 29 – India

11am December 29 – Australia

Reacher Season 2 brings back a fan-favorite Season 1 character

Not much is known about Reacher Season 2 Episode 5’s plot at this stage, although many fans will likely have their fingers crossed for another Season 1 character cameo. Episode 4, “A Night at the Symphony,” briefly featured Malcolm Goodwin’s Oscar Finlay, sparking hopes for more guest appearances.

That said, at least one of the first season’s cast members has already shot down the possibility of a comeback in Reacher’s second batch of episodes. In a recent interview, Roscoe Conklin actor Willa Fitzgerald made it clear she only signed on for a single season of the action-crime series.

“I did know that [Roscoe wasn’t in Season 2] from the get-go,” Fitzgerald told Digital Spy. “I think that’s a great opportunity to get to tell a clean and complete story, and then be able to walk away.”

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are streaming now on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

