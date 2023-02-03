The Legend of Vox Machina: Who are the Goliaths?

The terrifying Goliaths are making an appearance in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 and will soon be facing down the lovable Grog. Here’s everything you need to know about Goliaths in both D&D and The Legend of Vox Machina.

There are tons of fantastic races in Dungeons and Dragons, and The Legend of Vox Machina allows fans to further explore these different people and their ways of life. However, with new information about Singorn, the arrival into the Fey Realm, and a new Goliath tribe, following the details for each can be extremely confusing.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Goliaths and the tribe Grog is soon to be facing.

Article continues after ad

What are Goliaths in Dungeons and Dragons?

Wizards of The Coast

Since the show is based on the traditional Dungeons and Dragons lore, it makes sense to begin with an explanation of the race as a whole, including their customs, heritage and morals.

Derived from Giants, Goliaths are extremely large in stature and are extremely hardy, having mostly been brought up in the wilderness. This inspires a high respect for strong characters, meaning the Goliaths will likely push out any ‘weak’ members without a second thought.

As for their customs, many Goliaths, just like Grog, tend to be fighters, promoting power and strength over the use of a high intelligence. They’re traditionally set in a culture of collaboration, living in tribes and fighting to stay alive and relevant. Typically, a lone Goliath has little chance of survival, unless helped by outside forces, like Pike and Grog.

Article continues after ad

Who are the Goliaths in The Legend of Vox Machina

Amazon Prime Video

The first time we see a Goliath outside of Grog is through a vision of the Vestige of Divergence. The Goliaths in question turn out to be Grog’s old tribe, with the leader being his uncle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The tribe seen in the show is called the Herd of Storms and they’re currently serving under Umbrasyl, granting him gold and treasures in order to spear their lives. This is extremely unusual to see a group of Goliaths serving anyone, let alone staying in Westruun for any amount of time.

That’s everything you need to know about Goliaths in both Dungeons and Dragons and The Legend of Vox Machina. While waiting for the next episodes, take a look at some of our Legend of Vox Machina content including some handy explanations.

Article continues after ad

How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 | How many Vox Machina Season 2 episodes are there? | Vox Machina Season 2 | Dungeons & Dragons TV show in the work | What is D&D OGL 1.1? | Honor Among Thieves – Cast & classes | Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves release date | Will there be a Legend of Vox Machina Season 3? | What is D&D OGL 1.2? Open Game License playtest explained | The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Episodes 1-3 review | The Legend of Vox Machina: All main characters classes explained | The Legend of Vox Machina: Chroma Conclave explained | All differences between the show & stream