All Followers and Allies in Metaphor: ReFantazio

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, aiming for the throne isn’t exactly a quick climb – especially when you’re from the kingdom’s least popular race. But hey, at least you’ve got Followers and Allies to back you up.

People from all races and backgrounds will join your cause, each bringing something unique to the table. But since they’re scattered across the world, it’s up to you to recruit them.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through every companion you can unlock in Metaphor, where to find them, and the Archetypes they offer.

Every Party Member in Metaphor: ReFantazio

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, some of your followers can join your party as Allies. Check out the full list of potential allies you can bring along, but remember, you can only have four active at once.

Gallica

Dexerto/ATLUS

Gallica is a fairy that’s been entrusted with the same mission as you: To save the Prince. While she’s not fighting right beside you, she’s a great ally in tough boss battles against those pesky humans. Her Archetype is the Mage, which relies heavily on MP.

Strohl

Dexerto/ATLUS

Strohl is the first ally you make in your mission. Once a noble, he’s now fueled by the loss of his village and family, determined to help you reclaim the throne. His default Archetype is the Warrior.

Hulkenberg

Dexerto/ATLUS

Hulkenberg is a former knight who failed to protect the prince, a burden that weighs heavily on her resolve. As soon as she finds out you’re loyal to his cause, she sticks by your side on this mission. Her default Archetype is the Knight.

Heismay

Dexerto/ATLUS

Wrongly convicted of child abduction, Heismay is a Eugief, which is a fancy word for speaking bat. He’s determined to help you on your cause to bring equality to all races, should you become the next king. His default Archetype is the Thief.

Junah

Dexerto/ATLUS

Junah is a Nidia, but most importantly, the kingdom’s most famed singer. You bump into each other while trying to steal an important document for Louis’s room and decide it must be fate. Her default archetype is the Masked Dancer.

Every Follower in Metaphor: ReFantazio

You have more Followers who aren’t the fighting kind, but still support your cause in other ways. Here’s every Follower you can unlock in Metaphor:

Follower appearance Follower name Archetype How to unlock More Seeker You shake hands with More after your first Human encounter. Strohl Warrior You shake hands with Strohl after facing the Commander. Gallica Mage Right after shaking hands with Strohl, Gallica approaches you. Maria Healer You shake hands with Maria before the king’s funeral in Grand Trad. Hulkenberg Knight You shake hands with Hulkenberg after facing Grius’ corpse in the Mausoleum. Catherina Brawler You shake hands with Catherina after completing quest A Friend in Need. Brigitta Merchant To shake hands with Brigitta, complete Bullish Embargo by slaying the Guptaurus in Belega Corridor. Neuras Gunner You shake hands with Neuras after completing Providing a Spark. Heismay Thief You shake hands with Heismay after entering the underground channel in Martira for the first time. Alonzo Faker You shake hands with Alonzo after completing A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake. Bardon Commander You shake hands with Bardon after completing the Gauntlet Runner race. Junah Masked Dancer You shake hands with Junah after infiltrating Louis’s quarters.

How to increase Bonds







You can boost your Bonds with Followers by spending time with them while traveling or chilling in the main cities in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Note that some followers, like Neuras, only level up their Bond when you complete a quest for them.

Just look for the handshake icon above their heads or check your Followers menu to see who’s up for a chat. If they have a red handshake icon next to them, your Bond level is about to level up. The better your bond, the more Archetypes and perks you unlock, so make sure to check in regularly.

When you spend time with your Followers, you’ll dive into what most RPGs call “companion quests.” There’s not a lot of fighting or traveling here, but you’ll need to pick the best responses to rack up Bond points. Each reply can earn you one to three points – score three, and you’ve hit the jackpot with the perfect answer.

You can also spend time with your followers to improve your Royal Virtues, but those encounters don’t do much to imrpove your Bond.