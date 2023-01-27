The Legend of Vox Machina: The Vestiges of Divergence explained

With the Chroma Conclave laying waste to the continent of Tal’Dorei, it’s up to Vox Machina to find the Vestiges of Divergence if they want any chance to save thousands of lives. So what are the Vestiges of Divergence? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Legend of Vox Machina is well into its second season now and is introducing new elements into the story, like the Chroma Conclave, the Ashari, and the powerful Vestiges of Divergence. However, with new elements comes new confusion, especially regarding the complicated items they’re looking for.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the current Vestiges Vox Machina have found so you know what they do and what they’re for.

It’s worth noting that, to avoid any spoilers, we will only be mentioning the Vestiges Vox Machina currently have. As soon as they find another one we will be updating this article to include it, so be sure to check back soon! But potential spoilers for The Legend of Vox Machina are coming up. Proceed with caution if you want to avoid outside knowledge.

What is a Vestige of Divergence?

As highlighted by the Gynosphinx, Osysa, a Vestige of Divergence is Vox Machina’s best bet to defeating the Chroma Conclave.

They’re essentially ancient artifacts used during the Calamity and created by the Prime Deities, Dungeons & Dragons’ version of gods. They are crafted from the ley lines across Exandria and contain raw energy, unlike any other magic weapon or piece of armor.

These items will grow in power as the wielder grows in character, strength, and experience, turning an already legendary item into something much more powerful.

The Deathwalker’s Ward

The first Vestige Vox Machina locate is the Deathwalker’s Ward. This suit of dark leather armor was originally worn by a champion of the Raven Queen and now belongs to Vax’ildan, who is now serving the Raven Queen as her next champion.

As for the armor, it serves to increase your resilience to attacks and give you an advantage over succumbing to death. When it increases in power, more resilience is added, as well as a few exciting powers that will be detailed later on in the show.

Mythcarver

The next Vestige given to Vox Machina goes by the name of Mythcarver. Handed to Scanlan by Kamaljiori, this weapon resonates with nearby musical tones and is perfect for a bard like Scanlan. Even if they no longer have it.

This weapon makes attacks stronger and can occasionally attack multiple times, dealing crucial, yet well-sounding damage to an enemy.

Those are all the Vestiges found by Vox Machina at the moment. When they find another one we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more information on these powerful items. In the meantime, take a look at out other handy Vox Machina content and guides:

