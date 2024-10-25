Monster Hunter Wilds needs to bring back this iconic Elder Dragon who’s been gone for a decade

Monster Hunter Wilds’ Oilwell Basin locale is the perfect place to bring back one of the most deadly Elder Dragons ever released.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ roster is filled with toothy terrors. So far, Capcom has revealed 15 large monsters that players will be able to fight and craft fancy hats from. The latest showcase event even gave us a glimpse of three new beasts – Ajarakan, Black Flame, and the terrifying Rompopolo.

While the latter has already caused quite a stir within the Monster Hunter Wilds community, there is one Elder Dragon that desperately needs to make a comeback. As part of the new trailer shown on October 24, 2024, players were shown one of the most unique environments the game has to offer – the Oilwell Basin.

This volcanic region is filled with raging fires that erupt from the ground, thick pits of tar, and vast oil lakes that wind their way around the dark cavernous networks.

Now, we’ve already seen how Rompopolo sinks itself into the black ooze of the Oilwell Basin, but there’s another monster who long predates this creepy creature – Gogmazios.

This monolithic Elder Dragon made its first and only appearance in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, which launched back in 2014. Unlike other old-gen Elder Dragons, Gogmazios is extremely aggressive and requires huge amounts of teamwork to take down.

That’s not surprising when you consider that this beast is 49 meters long, making it one of the biggest monsters in the series to date. Monster Hunter World’s Fatalis was only 10.2 meters tall, so this toothy terror dwarfs even the iconic Black Dragon!

Capcom Gogmazios would make the perfect addition to Monster Hunter Wilds.

If its sheer size wasn’t scary enough, the colossal creature is equipped with unique oil-based attacks — you see where we’re going with this? Well, for those who don’t know, Gogmazios secretes a thick, tar-like substance from its body.

Any players that happen to get caught within these sticky pools will be instantly immobilized, making them susceptible to Gog’s colossal claw and tail swipes. However, it’s Gogma’s superheated oil beam that makes the fight even more scary. These deadly lasers are fired from the dragon’s mouth and detonate upon impact.

It’s important to note, that Capcom has never revealed where Gogmazios originally came from and its natural habitat remains a mystery. However, given the tar-like substance that coats its body, its affinity to oil-based attacks, and its overall size – Capcom now has the perfect opportunity to bring this fearsome creature back.

Watching Gogmazios emerge from the primordial ooze of the Oilwell Basin or having a separate arena like the Kulve Taroth raid from World would certainly make for an incredible spectacle. Gog isn’t the only monster that we want to see return in Wilds, so be sure to check out our full wishlist while you wait for the open beta.