Dungeons & Dragons TV show from Red Notice director in the works

Dungeons & Dragons is heading to Paramount+ in a new TV show from the director of Red Notice.

Lord of the Rings popularized the fantasy genre in the noughties, with Game of Thrones bringing a harder edge and going on to become a television sensation. Skyrim, despite being more than 10 years old, still has millions of active players.

And then there’s Dungeons & Dragons, the ’70s tabletop role-playing game that inspired an entire subset of the gaming industry. Yet, despite its ubiquity in pop culture (just look at Stranger Things) it’d be fair to say it’s still considered a bit of a niche outlet to some people.

However, this year we’ve got a new movie, and soon we’ll have our own Dungeons and Dragons TV series.

Dungeons & Dragons TV show coming to Paramount+

A new Dungeons & Dragons show is heading straight to Paramount+, with Red Notice and Dodgeball director Rawson Marshall Thurber writing and directing the first episode.

“Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot script and is set to direct the first episode of the series which will be a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures,” Deadline reported.

The project attracted interest from multiple buyers before landing at Paramount+, the home of another popular (albeit divisive) adaptation: Halo. The streaming platform is crying out for original content, and the studio is said to be betting big on the show.

“The live-action series has been tipped to be the studio’s largest-scope TV project ever, potentially launching a Dungeons & Dragons universe spanning multiple scripted and unscripted shows,” the report added.

In April, Paramount Pictures will also release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. It’s unclear whether this will be connected to the series in development.

You can find out more about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves here.