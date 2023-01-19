How many Vox Machina Season 2 episodes are there? Amazon Prime release schedule

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is set to hit our screens soon – here’s everything you need to know about when and how specific episodes will be released.

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player, with its second season now on the way. The show, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, ended in a cliffhanger last season, giving audiences much apprehension about what Season 2 has in store.

The official synopsis for Vox Machina Season 2 reads: “In Season 2, after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.” According to fans of the web show, this is likely to be the best arc that the series portrays.

Article continues after ad

But while many are excited to watch the show, the release schedule is actually a little confusing. So here is our guide for when and where certain episodes will drop.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 episodes and release schedule

The series is being released for streaming exclusively by Amazon Prime Video in batches of three episodes, as you can see with the season’s patterned release schedule below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Episode 1, 2, & 3 – Friday, January 20, 2023

Episode 4, 5, & 6 – Friday, January 27, 2023.

Episode 7, 8, & 9 – Friday, February 3, 2023.

Episode 10, 11, & 12 – Friday, February 10, 2023.

As for what time the batches of episodes will drop, it depends on your location – so, check out our guide here to when they’ll be available to stream according to your time zone.

If you’re too impatient to see what happens, you can watch a trailer for the upcoming season right below:

Article continues after ad

Season 1 is streaming now. To find out more about The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, read here. You can also sign up for Amazon Prime here.