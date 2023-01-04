Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves release date, trailer, cast, and more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

The new D&D movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is releasing in 2023, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, from its release date to cast, plot, and trailer.

With Dungeons and Dragons constantly rising in popularity, it comes as no surprise to see a star-studded D&D film making an appearance on our big screens. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows closely with the lore of the roleplaying game while still bringing together that movie flair many know and love.

However, despite many fans already following the upcoming release, there are still elements shrouded in mystery. With that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, including its release date, the cast, the trailer, and what the film’s about.

Contents

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to release in theatres on March 31, 2023.

Originally the film was set to release at the beginning of March 2023, but it was delayed to the end of the month.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast: Who’s in it, and are there any new characters?

Paramount

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is filled with a rather star-studded cast, we’ve detailed the cast and their roles below:

Hugh Grant: Forge

Forge Chris Pine: Edgin

Edgin Regé-Jean Page: Xenk

Xenk Sophia Lillis: Dorik

Dorik Michelle Rodriguez: Holga

Holga Justice Smith: Simon

Simon Daisy Head: Red Wizard of Thay

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves plot: What is it about?

The new Dungeons & Dragons film is all about a group of thieves who essentially helped an evil mastermind by stealing a deadly artifact.

The synopsis on the film’s website reads as follows: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

While the entire plot is yet to be fully revealed, we do know there will be plenty of monsters, evil masterminds, and hilarious heroes.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released on July 21, 2022, and contains a whirlwind of recognizable monsters, unique weapons, and hilarious lines. The two minutes give a great insight into the films content, style, and what D&D fans can expect in regards to the lore. You can watch it below:

That’s all you need to know about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, while waiting for it to come out, take a look at some of the other upcoming releases:

