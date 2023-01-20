The Legend of Vox Machina: All main characters classes explained

The Legend of Vox Machina is filled with hilarious characters, all with their own skills and Dungeons & Dragons classes. Here are all their classes explained so you know more about these intrepid adventurers.

Taken directly from the incredibly popular Dungeons and Dragons live stream, Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina puts into animation the lives and adventurers of a misfit band of adventurers as they are thrust into the position of having to save the world, or die trying.

So, with Season 1 being a success and Season 2 upon us, many are looking to learn more about the characters we see on screen – with that in mind, we’ve put together an explanation of each character in The Legend of Vox Machina and the different classes they play.

Percy de Rolo

Race : Human

: Human Class: Fighter (Gunslinger)

Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III, otherwise known as just Percy, is a human fighter, using the Gunslinger archetype.

It’s worth mentioning that when the first episodes of the Critical Role show came out, a Gunslinger archetype was not present within the 5th edition Dungeons and Dragons at the time, instead being a Pathfinder class they adapted to the different game. However, now, it’s a fully-fledged class for anyone to enjoy.

Essentially, the role of a fighter in a group is to deal lots of damage quickly. They get more attacks than others and can often do ‘called shots’ like Percy does in many of the episodes, namely shooting off hands or making people drop their weapons. In 5th edition D&D, it feels like Percy leans more towards Artificer with his engineering skills and intelligence, but that wasn’t a class when his character was created.

Vex’ahlia

Race : Half-elf

: Half-elf Class: Ranger/ Rogue

The charismatic and expert haggler Vex’ahlia, often known as Vex, is a half-elven Ranger at the beginning of Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina, dipping into Rogue later down the show after learning from her twin brother.

In typical Ranger style, Vex uses a bow, has an adorable animal companion, is extremely in tune with nature, and has the ability to sense a certain enemy’s approach, as we see when The Chroma Conclave descended on Emon at the end of Season 1.

Rangers use long-ranged weapons, are great around nature, and are usually seen with an animal companion, although they’re not typically as large as Trinket, despite still being an option to select.

Vax’ildan

Race : Half-Elf

: Half-Elf Class: Rogue / Paladin

The twin brother of Vex’ahlia is the shy yet deadly Vaz’ildan, known for his thieving skills, throwing knives, and ability to seamlessly disappear into the shadows. He is a half-elven Rogue, dipping into Paladin later on it the show.

Rogues are the stealthy characters of Dungeons and Dragons, focusing primarily on dealing high damage then getting out before the enemy has a chance to land a hit. As for Paladins, they are holy avengers, fighting evil in the name of a God, much like a cleric.

Keyleth

Race : Half-Elf

: Half-Elf Class: Druid

Keyleth is the uncharismatic half-elven druid who has power beyond belief, when she learns how to harness it.

In the same way as Vex, Keyleth is extremely in tune with the nature around her, with the majority of her spells harnessing the power of the elements or the world around her.

Druids are extremely powerful, with the ability to cast a vast array of spells and wildshape into different animals. They are typically extremely wise and will often live for centuries when they become arch-druids, which can be achieved by reaching level 20 in D&D.

Grog

Race : Goliath

: Goliath Class: Barbarian / Fighter

The lovable giant Grog is a man of little brain but an unbelievably big heart, and muscles. He’s a goliath Barbarian who dips into fighter later on in the show.

Despite being easily the strongest member of Vox Machina, he is often underestimated because of his lack of intelligence, although that does make for some hilarious scenes.

Barbarians are prone to rage but are filled with fight and brawn, often preferring to settle matters with their fists rather than their brains or their mouths. They hit harder than any class in the game and are typically the tanks of the team, often having a pool of health larger than anyone else.

Pike

Race : Gnome

: Gnome Class: Cleric

Best friend of Grog, Pike is a caring, lovable and sweet character who is loved by all. She’s a gnome Cleric who worships the goddess Sarenrae, known for being the god of redemption, healing, and temperance.

Essentially, Clerics are healers, using the power of their faith to destroy enemies and heal friends. Just like Pike, Clerics are tough, deadly, and extremely useful, especially when going up against towns of undead like in season one.

Scanlan

Race : Gnome

: Gnome Class: Bard

Lastly, Scanlan. He is a gnome Bard, known for doing what most typical bards do, try and use their charisma to get “lady favors” or whatever they can get hold of.

Bards are charismatic people who use the power of song, or simply words to cast spells and convince, intimidate, or deceive those around them. They, like the Druid, often act as the support for the party, stopping deadly spells, saving lives, and dealing fatal blows on powerful enemies.

That’s everything you need to know about all the main characters classes in The Legend of Vox Machina. While watching, or making your own version of the characters, be sure to take a look at out other D&D and Vox Machina content:

