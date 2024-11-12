Best animated series to watch while you wait for new Arcane Season 2 episodes

Arcane Season 2 Part 1 has finally landed on Netflix, and it’s everything we could have hoped for. But to save you from twiddling your thumbs while you wait for the next batch of episodes, we’ve put together a list of the best animated series ever made.

Don’t mistake that to sound ungrateful; Arcane Season 2 has been well worth the wait. Riot Games and Fortiche have taken their time with the League of Legends series, making sure it ticks all of the proverbial boxes of what we could ever want from an animated show.

The bad news is the second chapter will be the last, but the good news is it’s just the beginning of the LoL cinematic universe. Plus, we’ve still got Parts 2 and 3 to look forward to.

So, while we wait to see what happens as Piltover and Zaun prepare for all-out war, here are 10 of the best animated series to tide you over.

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022-present)

Prime Video

What it’s about: Based on the Critical Role D&D campaign, this show follows Vox Machina, a band of misfit heroes, on an epic adventure filled with magic, monsters, and mayhem. Together, they face powerful enemies and navigate their own chaotic personalities.

Why we like it: With humor, heart, and a rich fantasy setting, The Legend of Vox Machina brings D&D to life like never before. It’s gory and a tad silly, but much like many of the best animated shows on this list, this entry is fun for both fans and newcomers alike, boosted by its lively vocal performances.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (2019-present)

Adult Swim

What it’s about: From the brilliant mind of Genndy Tartakovsky, Primal follows a caveman and a dinosaur who form an unlikely bond to survive. Together, they navigate a dangerous landscape filled with predators, harsh environments, and relentless threats.

Why we like it: With stunning, dialogue-free storytelling, Primal takes the genre to unexpected places, crafting emotional narratives purely through visuals and sound. This series is intense, visually striking, and surprisingly emotional, blending action with a raw exploration of survival and friendship. It’s a hidden gem and a masterpiece of animation, one that hopefully will be remembered in millions of years to come.

Where to watch: Max

Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995)

Warner Bros.

What it’s about: Set in a noir-inspired Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series follows Bruce Wayne as he battles an iconic rogues’ gallery to protect the city, alongside the likes of Robin and Batgirl.

Why we like it: If you’re feeling a little jaded from superhero fatigue, why not remind yourself of what superhero content could and should be with DC’s Batman: The Animated Series. Its sophisticated storytelling transcends the typical confines of children’s cartoons, and much like Arcane, it appeals to audiences of all ages and interests.

Where to stream: Max

Hazbin Hotel (2024-present)

Prime Video

What it’s about: Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who dreams of rehabilitating demons in a bid to reduce overpopulation. She opens the Hazbin Hotel to redeem lost souls, all while navigating the chaos of the inferno’s quirky residents.

Why we like it: With a bold, unapologetically edgy tone, Hazbin Hotel delivers a winning combination of dark humor, striking animation, and surprisingly complex characters. And, as a musical series, its Broadway influences shine through the original soundtrack. Just one thing you need to know before hitting the play button: this show isn’t for kids.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Invincible (2021-present)

Prime Video

What it’s about: Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books of the same name, Invincible centers on Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers he has inherited his father’s superpowers. As he hones his abilities, he faces moral dilemmas and shocking truths about the nature of heroism – and his own family.

Why we like it: Much like The Boys, Invincible proved to be a hit thanks to its gritty, snarky take on superhero tropes. But it’s also got heart, balancing these elements with Mark’s coming-of-age journey and its emotional beats. We’d be remiss not to mention the bold animation style and brutal, bloody action too, leaving us both wincing and wanting more.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2007)

Nickelodeon

What it’s about: In a world divided by elemental nations, young Aang, the last surviving Airbender, must master all four elements to defeat the Fire Nation and bring peace. He’s joined by friends who support him on his epic journey.

Why we like it: You can’t talk about the best animated shows without giving Avatar a mention. From layered mythology and rich character arcs to magical animation and excellent storytelling, The Last Airbender has it all. Whether you loved or hated the live-action remake, there’s no denying the original series still shines brighter than Appa in flight, yip yip!

Where to watch: Paramount+

The Simpsons (1989-present)

FOX

What it’s about: This iconic sitcom revolves around the Simpson family in the fictional town of Springfield, blending satire, humor, and social commentary through the daily adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

Why we like it: The Simpsons is a cultural landmark with unparalleled influence in animation and beyond. Its sharp wit, timeless humor, and satirical take on everyday life and society have made it one of the most beloved and longest-running shows ever, one that’s left an indelible mark on pop culture for decades. Plus, you know, it has the ability to predict the future.

Where to watch: Hulu

Rick and Morty (2013-present)

Adult Swim

What it’s about: This Adult Swim hit centers on the chaotic adventures of alco scientist Rick Sanchez and his naive grandson Morty as they explore bizarre universes, face aliens, and grapple with existential crises, all in the name of science and curiosity.

Why we like it: With more flavor than a vat of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce, Rick and Morty is an absurdist’s (and stoner’s) dream. It changed the game when it debuted in 2013, serving up irreverent humor, dark existential themes, chaotic sci-fi plots, and more pop culture references than you can shake a fist at. Any show that turns its character into a pickle and shoves them into therapy is okay with us.

Where to watch: Max

Love, Death + Robots (2019-present)

Netflix

What it’s about: An anthology series that combines science fiction, fantasy, and horror in short animated stories, each episode features different animation styles and standalone tales exploring topics like AI, futuristic warfare, and existential threats.

Why we like it: Love, Death + Robots offers something fresh with each episode, showcasing incredible artistry and the creative potential within the genre. You might not love every story equally, but that’s all part of the fun. It’s a visual, intellectual treat that continues to surprise and challenge expectations.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Midnight Gospel (2020)

Netflix

What it’s about: From the creator of Adventure Time, The Midnight Gospel is a surreal, animated journey following Clancy, a “spacecaster” who travels through different universes to interview unique beings about life, death, and existence itself.

Why we like it: If you’re looking for a show that can ease anxiety while expanding your mind, The Midnight Gospel is a must-watch. Mind-bending animation and deep, philosophical discussions might sound a bit heavy, but thanks to its blend of humor and sincerity (and some adorable characters), each episode offers new perspectives that can make life’s big questions seem less overwhelming.

Where to watch: Netflix

Arcane Season 2 Part 2 drops on Netflix on November 16.