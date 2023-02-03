The Legend of Vox Machina: The Fey Realm explained

The Legend of Vox Machina has a vast exploration into the mystical Fey Realm during season 2 – but what is it all about? Here’s everything you need to know about the Fey Realm in The Legend of Vox Machina.

Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina has seen the group traveling through Realms of existence in search of the legendary Vestiges of Divergence. One such Vestige is the Fentrhas Bow, located in the mystical Fey Realm.

The Fey Realm is unlike anything seen on the material plane, leaving both Vox Machina and the viewers questioning everything they see.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Fey Realm so you can see those hilarious traps coming.

What is the Fey Realm in The Legend of Vox Machina

The Fey Realm, otherwise known as the Feywild or the Plane of Faerie is a realm filled with chaos, magic, and manipulation.

The realm is filled with mysterious creatures, like Garmelie and it often serves as an extremely dangerous place for those not native to the location. The Fey creatures living there will manipulate, lie, and steal in order to gain your soul or something equally as precious.

On top of the creatures is the ever-changing nature, it often feels alive and tends to ‘echo’ the Material Plane, although introducing a more creepy and alluring design. The nature manipulates a lot of the world around it and often imposes death or power on certain players who head into the realm unprepared.

Lastly, it’s important to note that, while it may not come into effect during the Legend of Vox Machina show, time works differently over in the Fey Realm, often passing much slower, or faster than in the Material Plane. This alteration leads to many issues when traveling between the two as it can cause many to forget their adventures, or bring them great fatigue.

That’s all you need to know about the Fey Realm for The Legend of Vox Machina and Dungeons & Dragons. While waiting for the next episodes to release, be sure to check out our other Legend of Vox Machina content:

