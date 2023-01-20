The Legend of Vox Machina: Chroma Conclave explained

The Legend of Vox Machina season two is upon us, along with some terrifying dragons going by the name of The Chroma Conclave. Here’s everything you need to know about this horrific team of deadly dragons.

The Chroma Conclave is the name used to describe the team of dragons that have descended onto Emon in Amazon Prime show The Legend of Vox Machina. The group consists of four ancient dragons and an adult, of whom we’ve already met in season one. However, since The Chroma Conclave appeared relatively quickly and, naturally, didn’t stop to explain themselves, it’s left a lot of fans wondering who they are and what they want with the Republic of Tal’Dorei.

With that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the legendary Chroma Conclave so you can go in with a lot more knowledge than the poor Vox Machina who have to now take on these beasts.

As a warning: There may be mild spoilers within this article so proceed with caution before watching The Legend of Vox Machina season 2.

Contents:

Why did The Chroma Conclave attack?

Amazon Prime Video The Chroma Conclave are truly formidable opponents that Vox Machina should never underestimate.

Typically, dragons are selfish creatures in Dungeons and Dragons, often looking for power, wealth, and subjugation, no matter the cost. This is primarily the idea behind The Chroma Conclave, whose main objective was to wipe out Tal’Dorei and Draconia. Once complete, the five dragons would split the continent among each other and reign over their own regions.

However, each dragon has their own motives. Brimscythe, being the youngest of the group wanted power, wealth, and the chance to match the Ancient dragons in his wake.

Umbrasyl ultimately wanted an escape from being hunted constantly. He attempted to take over Westruun to create a safe lair surrounded by those who worshipped and feared him.

Vorugal wanted the power and reign of Draconia, a powerful nation known for tracking The Chroma Conclave long before Capital City Emon knew of their deadly strength.

Raishan needed to cure herself of a horrific disease that was weakening her, hence the title, The Diseased Deceiver, which is why she began the attacks in the first place.

Thordak’s initial imprisonment was the reason behind his attacks. Previously imprisoned in the Elemental Plane of Fire, Thordak struck a deal with Raishan to cure her after aiding in destroying and then owning Emon.

Who is Brimscythe: The Iron Storm?

Amazon Prime Video Brymscythe is the fallen dragon we see in season one.

As previously mentioned, Brimscythe was the youngest dragon in the group and thus, was a little reckless. Fans of The Legend Of Vox Machina will likely recognize this adult blue dragon as a primary villain in Season 1.

Brimscythe originally appeared as General Krieg, a soldier attempting to locate the blue dragon responsible for destroying areas close to Emon. His plan was to send an army after the dragon in the hopes of leaving the city defenceless, instead, the council sent Vox Machina.

Soon after, it was discovered that Krieg was in fact Brimscythe when he murdered Gregory Fince and fled through a portal to his lair.

Vox Machina followed him and, after a thrilling battle, ended his life. This was before the other four ancient dragons descended on the helpless city.

Who is Umbrasyl: the Hope Devourer?

Umbrasyl is the ancient black dragon who helps the rest of the Chroma Conclave take Emon. He eventually takes Westruun for his own, casting a dark shadow of fear, despair, and hopelessness across its residents.

He has a deadly acid breath that can destroy hundreds of citizens in one go and is a truly formidable opponent.

When more information is revealed throughout The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 we will update this entry, but we’d prefer to keep the explanation as spoiler free as possible for now.

Who is Raishan: The Diseased Deceiver?

Amazon Prime Video Umbrasyl is a deadly dark dragon who willingly wipes out entire towns with ease.

Raishan and Thordak are almost the leaders of The Chroma Conclave. They instigated the collaboration and are often referred to as the most powerful of the group. For Raishan, this is due to her brains rather then her power.

She’s an ancient green dragon who’s fiercely diseased and is searching for a cure, granted by Thordak after the successful destruction of Tal’Dorei. She is manipulative, deceitful, and immensely clever, using wit to get her way.

When more information is revealed throughout The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 we will update this entry, but we’d prefer to keep the explanation as spoiler free as possible for now.

Who is Vorugal: The Frigid Doom?

Vorugal is an ancient white dragon, capable of ice breath. He’s the most bestial of The Chroma Conclave and took over Draconia, but not before having a brief battle with Vox Machina before.

Notably, Vorigal is known for satiating his hunger for power and violence with large-scale hunts designed to provide a challenge for the powerful creature.

When more information is revealed throughout The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 we will update this entry, but we’d prefer to keep the explanation as spoiler free as possible for now.

Who is Thordak: The Cinder King?

Amazon Prime Video Thordak is a deadly foe that will prove to be a thorn in the side of Vox Machina.

Known as The Cinder King, Thordak is the more ferocious and powerful member of The Chroma Conclave. He is also the dragon that killed Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan’s mother years before the two joined Vox Machina.

Ultimately, Thordaks goal is vengeance and destruction, getting revenge for his banishment after attacking the city of Ank’Harel centuries before the events seen in The Legend of Vox Machina. He is truly a formidable opponent.

When more information is revealed throughout The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 we will update this entry, but we’d prefer to keep the explanation as spoiler free as possible for now.

That’s everything you need to know about the five dragons in The Chroma Conclave. For more information and news about all things D&D as well as The Legend of Vox Machina, take a look at some of these:

