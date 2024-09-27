Monster Hunter Wilds fans praise Capcom over return of legendary beast

Monster Hunter Wilds will see the return of Yian Kut-Ku, and players are excited for the Bird Wyvern’s first return since the Nintendo era.

Yian Kut-Ku is a pretty interesting monster in Monster Hunter. It isn’t very different from Yian Garuga, but is a lot less aggressive and is known for its fiery attacks from its flame sack. The last time it made an appearance in the series was Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, but players who got introduced to the series with World and Rise have no idea about this monster.

Fans are excited for the return of this classic, and veterans have showered praise on the game’s developers. One such excited fan commented on the Monster Hunter Reddit, “The first non Rathalos returning monster to be revealed being Yian Kut-Ku is super cool.”

Exploring options on how this update could be even better, another player replied, “Hopefully we get Garuga back, I need a turf war between them.”

One of the users also mentioned that “Yian Garuga was originally a reskin of Yian Kut Ku,” but it was the former that got introduced into the new-age Monster Hunter games instead of the latter.

However, there’s a lot more to Yian Kut-Ku than just being one of the oldest monsters to return to Wilds. You would get the Attack Up boost from the Yian Kut-Ku armor, which is massive in the early game. This was a highlight for fans excited by the news, with one commenting, “Early Game Attack up L, I missed you so much.”

Finally, the Yian Kut-Ku armor also provides Fire Resistance. This comes in handy when you slowly start moving away from the small monsters and end up facing Rathalos, a boss where the armor’s Fire Resistance will save you from getting carted.

Therefore, the return of Yian Kut-Ku is not just nostalgic, but could result in a genuine meta shift, as the new armor will help out new players who will inevitably struggle against the likes of Rathalos or any other fire monster in the game’s early stages.