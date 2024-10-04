Matt Mercer promises Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 will “surprise” fans

The Legend of Vox Machina is finally back on our screens, with the first three episodes of Season three now released on Amazon Prime – and there are plenty more surprises on the way for both new viewers and longtime fans.

During an interview with Dexerto’s Fall Damage, we spoke to Matthew Mercer, who revealed what’s in store for the upcoming episodes – it’s not just the new fans that have surprises and heartbreaks in store.

“The wild thing about an adaptation of an improvised game is you get to go back and really kind of exemplify what makes that part of the story arc so good and flesh it out even further,” explained Mercer, speaking on the upcoming story of The Legend of Vox Machina.

He added that “there’s plenty of surprises and turns for even those who are very familiar with how Vox Machina’s story went,” hinting toward some scenes not even diehard fans will expect.

In fact, the first three episodes have already revealed plenty of unexpected stories, new angles, and even attempted sacrifices that weren’t present in the original Dungeons & Dragons campaign. (Spoilers for the first three episodes ahead.)

For example, Kima and Allura’s betrayal came as a shock to long-term fans as that had never been explored previously, and Percy’s attempted sacrifice to Jamon Sa’Ord wasn’t originally in the story, with the group having to prove themselves rather than justify a murder.

This was primarily due to the changes in Dr Anna Ripley’s story, in which she doesn’t steal the Vestage in Jamon Sa’Ord’s palace.

Though, there were plenty of scenes that played true to the original campaign, including that one Percy and Vex scene, and the awkward Percy and Vax meeting shortly after.

The next five episodes are releasing weekly and given Matt’s comments, it’s clear that the surprises are far from over for all viewers.

