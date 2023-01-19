How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 – is it streaming?

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is set to hit our screens soon – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player, with its second season now on the way. The show, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, ended in a cliffhanger last season, giving audiences much apprehension about what Season 2 has in store.

The official synopsis for Vox Machina Season 2 reads: “In Season 2, after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.” According to fans of the web show, this is likely to be the best arc that the series portrays.

But some of you may not know where to watch this series, or how to access it – so here’s what you need to know.

When and where can you watch The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2?

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The series is releasing episodes in batch of threes, so only the first three episodes will be available tomorrow. To find out when you can stream the rest, check out our release schedule here.

As for what time the episodes will drop, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

4pm PT

7pm ET

9pm Brazil

12am UK

1am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

1am Australia

2am New Zealand

If you’re impatient, you can watch a trailer for the upcoming season right below:

Season 1 is streaming now. To find out more about The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, read here. You can also sign up for Amazon Prime here.