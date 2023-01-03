Vox Machina Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

The Legend of Vox Machina is almost back on our screens, so here’s everything we know about it, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player, with its second season now on the way.

The show, which is an adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, follows a group of drunken layabout mercenaries as they make their way through a fictional fantasy land, facing foes along the way.

Season 1 – which was born out of a prolific Kickstarter campaign – ended in a cliffhanger, giving audiences many questions about what Season 2 had in store – so, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Article continues after ad

Vox Machina Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

As of writing, Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere on Amazon Prime on January 20, 2023.

Like the first season, this season will be released weekly in batches of three, culminating in twelve episodes overall. The final three episodes will drop on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Also, it should be said that a third season has already been greenlit by Amazon, meaning there’s plenty more Vox Machina content on the way.

Vox Machina Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since the show isn’t far from release, there is plenty of promotional footage, which can be watched below. There is both a trailer and a first look at the season, which picks up where the cliffhanger of Season 1 left off.

Article continues after ad

Vox Machina Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

The majority of the cast will be returning for Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina. This includes the starring ensemble, which is made up of major voice acting talent, and who are the same players from the Critical Role Campaign:

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia

Taliesin Jaffe as Percy

Ashley Johnson as Pike

Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan

Marisha Ray as Keyleth

Sam Riegel as Scanlan

Travis Willingham as Grog

Matthew Mercer (the DM of Critical Role) as various roles

Season 1 also had plenty of notorious talent in supporting roles, including the likes of David Tennant and Stephanie Beatriz. This season will be no different, as other voice cast members will include:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ralph Ineson

Alanna Ubach

Henry Winkler

Lance Reddick

Billy Boyd

Will Friedle

Cree Summer

Sendhil Ramamurthy

Cheech Marin

The company of Critical Role will continue to have a massive presence in the creation of the series, meaning that plenty of the voice actors are also working off the microphone. They will be joined by executive producer Chris Prynoski and showrunner Brandon Auman. Both are also writing for the series.

Article continues after ad

Vox Machina Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

The Legend of Vox Machina’s Season 2 official plot is as thus: “After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.”

We’ll avoid major spoilers when it comes to plot, but the series will naturally continue to adapt the campaign played in the streaming show Critical Role, which you can watch below if you want to know everything that happens:

Also, if you’re wanting to catch up on how Season 1 went down plot-wise, there’s a handy singalong recap of it that was released by the show:

Article continues after ad

This article will be updated when we learn more.

The Legend of Vox Machina Seasons 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

In the meantime, check out our other animation hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2