The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3 predictions & what to expect

With Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina wrapping up on an intense cliffhanger, many are looking forward to the next season, wondering what will happen next. Luckily since the show’s based on the Critical Role stream, we have a good idea about the trials and tribulations Vox Machina will likely get up to.

As previously mentioned, the hit TV show, The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the extremely popular Dungeons and Dragons stream, Critical Role. Not only does this mean that fans of the stream can enjoy the story in a different medium, but they can also see exactly what’s coming up, if they so choose.

So, with the fantastic cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 and a full conformation for a season three, many are wondering what will happen to the misfit band of adventures, especially with the Chroma Conclave, the Raven Queen, and more to come. Here’s everything we think will be coming to The Legend of Vox Machina.

It’s important to note that this article will contain major spoilers for the rest of The Legend of Vox Machina, so proceed with caution!

Amazon Prime Video

What might happen in The Legend of Vox Machina?

It’s worth mentioning that there is no guarantee that these events will transfer from the stream to the show, however, there’s a pretty good chance considering their importance to the finale.

More Romance

It’s already been hinted that there may be love in the air for Keyleth and Vax, as well as a small taste of Vex and Percy’s budding relationship.

It would be unsurprising to see these two relationships blossom greatly with each taking solace in their partner regarding the extremely traumatic events surrounding the party wherever they go.

The death of the dragons

Amazon Prime Video

Naturally, the Chroma Conclave is the biggest threat for Tal’dorei and Vox Machina in season two and that will likely transpire into most of season 3. The group will end up reluctantly working with Raishan to destroy the other dragons, thus saving the world.

Our prediction is that the entirety of season three will focus on the death of the Chroma Conclave, hopefully leaving a potential season 4 for the final arc.

New faces

Major spoilers ahead!

When looking back at the Critical Role stream, there is a heartbreaking moment where Scanlan cracks, lashing out at the group for his underappreciation and instead leaves with Kaylee, moving on from Vox Machina and instead trying to be a father.

Soon after, the group meets Taryon Darrington, a rich naïve noble looking to hire a band of adventurers to help him prove his might and power to his father. It’s likely, given the introduction of Kaylee and the reveal that she’s Scanlan’s daughter, that we’ll be seeing Taryon in season three, introducing many new hilarious aspects.

That’s everything we predict will happen in Season three of The Legend of Vox Machina. While waiting for the next season to release, take a look at out other Vox Machina content:

