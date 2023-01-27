All voice actors in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2

The Legend of Vox Machina has some extremely recognizable voices – but who plays the characters in the show and where do you know them from? We’ve got all the answers here.

It’s no secret that The Legend of Vox Machina is filled with famous voice actors and celebrities. After all, it is a show made by voice actors so it makes sense to see tons of recognizable names in the roster.

However, with so many fantastic actors taking part in the show, many fans often spot a voice and wonder where they know them from. With that in mind, we’ve put together all the cast and voice actors currently in The Legend of Vox Machina season two.

It’s worth mentioning that, since season two is yet to be completely released, we will be updating this article when more characters join the fray so be sure to check back soon!

Full list of The Legend of Vox Machina voice actors

Here’s the list of all the main cast and side characters, along with who they played in The Legend of Vox Machina:

Main Cast

Keyleth : Marisha Ray

: Marisha Ray Vax’ildan : Liam O’Brien

: Liam O’Brien Vex’ahlia: Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey Trinket: Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer Percival de Rolo III : Taliesin Jaffe

: Taliesin Jaffe Scanlan Shorthalt: Sam Riegel

Sam Riegel Pike Trickfoot: Ashley Johnson

Ashley Johnson Grog Strongjaw: Travis Willingham

When it comes to the main cast of The Legend of Vox Machina, all characters are played by the voice actors who created and played them in the original stream, even Trinket.

Side Characters/ NPCs

Uriel Tal’Dorei: Khary Payton

Khary Payton Salda : Cree Summer

: Cree Summer Jarrett : Eugene Byrd

: Eugene Byrd Cassandra de Rolo : Esme Creed-Miles

: Esme Creed-Miles Keeper Yennen : Gina Torres

: Gina Torres Gilmore : Sunil Malhotra

: Sunil Malhotra Thordak : Lance Reddick

: Lance Reddick Raishan : Cree Summer

: Cree Summer Umbrasyl : Matthew Mercer

: Matthew Mercer Vorugal : Liam O’Brien

: Liam O’Brien Allura : Indira Varma

: Indira Varma Kima : Stephanie Beatriz

: Stephanie Beatriz Anna Ripley: Kelly Hu

Kelly Hu Kashaw : Will Friedle

: Will Friedle Zahra : Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Kevdack : Ralph Ineson

: Ralph Ineson Zanror : Abubakar Salim

: Abubakar Salim Syldor Vessar: Troy Baker

Troy Baker Earthbreaker Groon: Ike Amadi

Ike Amadi Osysa: Alanna Ubach

There is a fantastically star-studded cast present within the side characters of The Legend of Vox Machina. Most notably are the likes of The Last of Us’ Troy Baker, Brooklyn 99’s Stephanie Beatriz, Boy Meets World’s Will Friedle, and League of Legends’ Mary Elizabeth McGlynn.

The main villains of this season are being played by Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, and Cree Summer, known for Fallout and World of Warcraft. The legendary Thordak is being voiced by Lance Reddick, otherwise known for his role as Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, along with his part in the Destiny franchise.

So, there you have it, all the current voice actors and their parts in The Legend of Vox Machina. When more characters are introduced we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Vox Machina content and guides:

