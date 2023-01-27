All voice actors in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2

The Legend of Vox Machina has some extremely recognizable voices – but who plays the characters in the show and where do you know them from? We’ve got all the answers here.
It’s no secret that The Legend of Vox Machina is filled with famous voice actors and celebrities. After all, it is a show made by voice actors so it makes sense to see tons of recognizable names in the roster.
However, with so many fantastic actors taking part in the show, many fans often spot a voice and wonder where they know them from. With that in mind, we’ve put together all the cast and voice actors currently in The Legend of Vox Machina season two.
It’s worth mentioning that, since season two is yet to be completely released, we will be updating this article when more characters join the fray so be sure to check back soon!
Full list of The Legend of Vox Machina voice actors
Here’s the list of all the main cast and side characters, along with who they played in The Legend of Vox Machina:
Main Cast
- Keyleth: Marisha Ray
- Vax’ildan: Liam O’Brien
- Vex’ahlia: Laura Bailey
- Trinket: Matthew Mercer
- Percival de Rolo III: Taliesin Jaffe
- Scanlan Shorthalt: Sam Riegel
- Pike Trickfoot: Ashley Johnson
- Grog Strongjaw: Travis Willingham
When it comes to the main cast of The Legend of Vox Machina, all characters are played by the voice actors who created and played them in the original stream, even Trinket.
Side Characters/ NPCs
- Uriel Tal’Dorei: Khary Payton
- Salda: Cree Summer
- Jarrett: Eugene Byrd
- Cassandra de Rolo: Esme Creed-Miles
- Keeper Yennen: Gina Torres
- Gilmore: Sunil Malhotra
- Thordak: Lance Reddick
- Raishan: Cree Summer
- Umbrasyl: Matthew Mercer
- Vorugal: Liam O’Brien
- Allura: Indira Varma
- Kima: Stephanie Beatriz
- Anna Ripley: Kelly Hu
- Kashaw: Will Friedle
- Zahra: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
- Kevdack: Ralph Ineson
- Zanror: Abubakar Salim
- Syldor Vessar: Troy Baker
- Earthbreaker Groon: Ike Amadi
- Osysa: Alanna Ubach
There is a fantastically star-studded cast present within the side characters of The Legend of Vox Machina. Most notably are the likes of The Last of Us’ Troy Baker, Brooklyn 99’s Stephanie Beatriz, Boy Meets World’s Will Friedle, and League of Legends’ Mary Elizabeth McGlynn.
The main villains of this season are being played by Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, and Cree Summer, known for Fallout and World of Warcraft. The legendary Thordak is being voiced by Lance Reddick, otherwise known for his role as Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, along with his part in the Destiny franchise.
So, there you have it, all the current voice actors and their parts in The Legend of Vox Machina. When more characters are introduced we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.
