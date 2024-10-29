Bleach TYBW Part 3 confirms appearance of two fan-favorite characters

Get ready, Bleach fans: with TYBW Part 3’s anime airing now, fans are about to see the debut of two of their favorite characters in Episode 31.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is the Final Arc of Bleach, featuring the fight against Yhwach and the Sternritters. The most recent episode included the fight between Ichigo and Uryu. While the Soul Society continues to face chaos, the upcoming episode will bring two fan-favorite characters, Sosuke Aizen and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

Article continues after ad

Aizen has a key role in the final battle against Yhwach. He appeared in Episode 29 and will finally make his move in Episode 31. On the other hand, Grimmjow will also show up this week. We already saw a glimpse of him in the opening theme as he’s running after Askin.

Grimmjow makes a stunning appearance in the manga as he cuts through the revived Sternritter, rescuing Kisuke Urahara, Orihime, Sado, and Nel in the process.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A fan account on Twitter/X wrote, “Bleach official account confirms next week we will not only be seeing Aizen but the return of Grimmjow as well.”

Fans are excited for the next episode, with one writing, “At this moment, I can say that Cour 3 already clears Cour 1 and 2 in terms of animation quality, writing, and each episode surpassing the previous one. I mean that in Cour 1, everyone’s favorite episode was either Ep6 or Ep12/13, and with Cour 2, people like Ep6/7 or Ep11/12.”

Article continues after ad

“Ngl, I hope Aizen interacts with the Espada’s which are currently alive, I just want to hear the dialogue and see their reactions to one another,” another wrote.

“Twitter will blow up even more when these two hit the screen again,” a third added.

While you wait for a new chapter, don’t forget to check out our list of the best upcoming anime. Also, have a look at our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and One Punch Man Season 3 for other shows on their way back.



Article continues after ad