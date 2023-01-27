The Legend of Vox Machina: Who are the Ashari?

The Legend of Vox Machina’s Keyleth often mentions the Ashari and Season 2 has fully introduced the tribes – but who are the Ashari and what do they do? We’ve got all the answers here.

By now, many are aware that the resident Druid, Keyleth is supposed to be completing her Aramenté in order to become the leader or the headmaster of the Air Ashari.

While Season 2 saw a deeper dive into these elemental tribes, it has left many viewers wondering who the Ashari actually are and what they do.

Luckily, thanks to the previous Critical Role stream and the show, we know exactly who they are and have all the answers for anyone a little confused.

Who are the Ashari?

Amazon Prime Video

At its simplest, the Ashari are four different multiracial tribes, each focusing on different elements, fire, earth, air, and water. They often have druidic powers, like Keyleth but each member is skilled in their own way, albeit primarily magic.

They are each located in different regions and each has its own leader, who, in order to become the leader of the tribe, must complete an Aramenté, just like we see Keyleth striving to complete.

We’ve detailed the four different Ashari and where they’re located within the continent of Tal’Dorei so you know where they are in respect of Vox Machina’s travels:

Earth Ashari: Zephra

Zephra Air Ashari: Terrah

Terrah Fire Ashari: Pyrah

Pyrah Water Ashari: Vesrah

What do the Ashari do?

Amazon Prime Video

The four tribes of the Ashari are the main heads of the elements and serve as guards between the Elemental Plane and the Material Plane, making it their duty to stop anything dangerous from passing between the two.

This is why they all reside at the gates between the planes, often building their homes where the Element Plane has bled into the Material Plane.

That’s all you need to know about the Ashari in The Legend of Vox Machina. While waiting for the next episodes to release, take a look at some of our handy Legend of Vox Machina guides and content:

