The Legend of Vox Machina: The Raven Queen explained

The Raven Queen plays a key role in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, leaving many wondering who she is and what this mysterious god stands for. Here’s everything you need to know about the Raven Queen.

From the beginning of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, the Raven Queen has appeared throughout Vax’s visions and daily life, prompting him to fully embody his paladin status as the champion of the Raven Queen after fighting to save his sister.

However, as it typically goes with the gods of Dungeons and Dragons, the Raven Queen is incredibly elusive, causing many fans of the show to wonder who she is and what she represents. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Raven Queen.

Who is the Raven Queen in Vox Machina?

The first thing many will already know is that the Raven Queen is, by definition, a Prime Deity, making her a god.

She is essentially the god of death, ruling over the act of death, fate, winter, inevitability, and twilight. This allows her to have a direct focus on the act of death being fated and a necessary action, hence the strings of fate we saw between Vex and Vax during the fateful scene between Vax and the Raven Queen.

Due to her provinces, the Raven Queen, often known as the Matron of Death, utterly despises the undead and seeks to eliminate the possibility of the dead being risen in this way.

Lastly, interestingly enough, she hasn’t always been a god. Instead, she ascended to godhood after destroying the previous god of death, thus destroying everything she was while mortal.

That’s everything you need to know about the Raven Queen in The Legend of Vox Machina and D&D. While waiting for the next season, take a look at some of our handy guides and content, detailing everything you need to know about the show:

