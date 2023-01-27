The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3: Everything we know so far

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 has officially been confirmed. But with its second season going strong, what’s in store for the show?

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a new favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player. The raunchy and violent fantasy series, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, has already kicked off its second season with a bang.

The official plot for the series is as follows: “They’re rowdy, they’re ragtag, they’re misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.”

We’re really enjoying Season 2 so far, but as there’s plenty of source material left to adapt for the animated series, fans may be wondering: what’s happening with Season 3. Well, here’s everything we know so far…

At the time of writing, there is no official release date for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

However, Season 3 has definitely been confirmed. It was announced back in October, as part of the series’ New York Comic Con panel.

Since Season 2 has only just been released, it’ll likely be a while before Season 3 gets released. But we can predict that the next season could appear early next year. Since Season 1 premiered in early 2022, and Season 2 dropped in early 2023, we can probably expect Season 3 to appear in early 2024.

We will update this article when we find out more.

Is there a trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3?

As of writing, there is no trailer or any footage for Vox Machina Season 3. This makes sense, as production will be far from finished on the upcoming season.

We will update this article as and when a trailer drops. For now, feel free to watch the trailer for Season 2, which often showcases the best parts of the show.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 cast: Who will be starring in the next season?

The majority of the cast will be returning for Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. This includes the starring ensemble, which is made up of major voice acting talent, and who are the same players from the Critical Role Campaign:

Taliesin Jaffe as Percy

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia

Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan

Marisha Ray as Keyleth

Ashley Johnson as Pike

Travis Willingham as Grog

Sam Riegel as Scanlan

Mathew Mercer as various characters

The show also has a range of notable voice talent when it comes to side characters, past seasons including the likes of David Tennant and Stephanie Beatriz. We will update this section when we find out which big names will be voicing Season 3.

The show will be produced for Amazon by Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse. The company of Critical Role will continue to have a massive presence in the creation of the series, meaning that plenty of the voice actors are also working off the microphone.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 plot: What will happen next season?

It has been confirmed that Season 3 will be a continuation of the Chroma Conclave arc, which is currently underway in Season 2.

This confirmation was made at the show’s New York Comic Con panel.

At the event, creator and voice actor Matthew Mercer said: “You’re talking about the Chroma Conclave arc. The Chroma Conclave arc is a very long arc. To try and adapt that into a single season is a very daunting task. We were trying desperately to figure out if that was possible. Thankfully, it’s not and we got greenlit for Season 3.”

The plot of the Chroma Conclave arc is as thus: “After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.”

However, some speculate that the third season could also set up – or at least foreshadow – the Taryon Darrington storyline. This subplot involves a new recruit joining Vox Machina, Keyleth completing her Aramenté, and the battle against Hotis.

We will update this article when we find out more.

The Legend of Vox Machina Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

As for more Vox Machina content, check here.

