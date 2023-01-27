Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Episodes 4-6: Every episode is finale level

The Legend of Vox Machina continues its incredible second season, with every episode in this new batch feeling finale-worthy.

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a new favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player. The raunchy and violent fantasy series, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role starring a number of major voice actors, has just released episodes 4-6, after the last batch ended in a deathly cliffhanger.

The official synopsis for Vox Machina Season 2 reads: “In Season 2, after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.”

According to fans of the web show, this is likely to be the best arc that the series portrays, and so far this season is certainly delivering that. So let’s get into it, but first a WARNING: Legend of Vox Machina SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Raven Queen has arrived

The fourth episode kicks off where the third left, with Vex laying dead in Vax’s arms. While you can tell she’s not going to stay dead, the question of what will happen is certainly an intriguing one.

And the tearful panic of the other characters still feels raw and real, as each reacts differently to their friend dying. Perhaps her death could have been dragged out a little longer to really feel its impact, though immediate resurrections are often how it works in D&D, and the show is compelled to follow this.

Thankfully her death and resurrection aren’t simply swept under the rug. Between other characters coddling her, Vax punching Percy for being so careless, and Vax now suffering the consequences of making a deal with the Raven Queen shows how every choice made in this series has an impact.

The Raven Queen segments are some of the most interesting parts of the episode, especially in the visuals used for her. Also, beware of a legitimately shocking jump scare.

Vox Machina knows how to handle its ensemble

As we stated in our previous review: “Shows with ensemble casts can often lead to certain characters being left by the wayside in favor of others. Thankfully, this hasn’t really been a problem for Vox Machina.” And these new episodes keep proving that statement true.

Every episode seems to further at least one character in some way, often more than one. Not only that, but the arcs manage to differ in tone, with Vax’s feeling ominous, Keyleth’s feeling akin to a typical hero’s journey, and Grog’s having the odd funny moment, until horror strikes. It’s a testament to the writers that Grog’s arc is pretty similar to Season 1 Percy’s in theory, but it manages to feel significantly different in practice.

If we had to pick one issue, perhaps it could be that the development between characters sometimes lacks a linear trajectory, particularly when it comes to the feelings that certain members of the team have for others. Feelings and flirting seem to start and stop when it’s deemed convenient, which may likely frustrate shippers.

There’s even development – and romance – in side characters, which helps make the world feel more real. This would only be amplified if we got to see more scenes outside of our main group, so hopefully, that happens in future episodes.

The strongest side character so far appears in Episode 6, that being the new Sphinx. The scenes he has with Scanlan are both hilarious – the comedy has thankfully improved in these three episodes – and arguably the most heartfelt in the season so far. You may find yourself tearing up, which is no mean feat considering that we don’t get much time with the Sphinx.

Every episode could be a season finale

If there’s one thing this season has over the last, it’s the stakes. Each episode builds up the tension, to the point that every closing scene could be a season finale cliffhanger.

The battles – which again, could feel like final episode fights – are well-animated, big, and imaginative, and all move the plot or characters forward in some way. It’s also always fun seeing the D&D mechanics weaved into the action.

But now the action has left our team split up and injured, and that moment between Grog and Pike will leave you with your mouth hanging open. On top of that, there’s a traitor in the kingdom, and Anna Ripley is back. Things aren’t looking good, but we can’t wait to watch the carnage unfold.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Episodes 4-6 review score: 5/5

These episodes may not be completely perfect, but they’re pretty damn close. They manage to be tense, funny, and emotional with less than 2 hours total runtime.

The only concern so far is whether or not the series will be able to keep up this trajectory. And if this is supposedly the best arc of the series, how will the rest of the show manage to live up to it? Because this is certainly the best we’re seeing so far.

The Legend of Vox Machina is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. To see when future episodes will drop, check here. As for more Vox Machina content, check here.