The Legend of Vox Machina: Will there be a Season 4?

With The Legend of Vox Machina’s Season 2 at an end and a promise for Season 3, many fans are wondering if we’ll get a fourth season to fully explore Vox Machina’s final arc.

As many know, The Legend of Vox Machina TV show is based on, and in most instances is a direct copy of, Critical Role’s first live-streamed Dungeons and Dragons show. The first campaign of the show saw thousands of viewers tuning in each week to see over 400 hours of Vox Machina’s exploits.

Now, that’s been condensed into two seasons, with one more already confirmed. Naturally, with so much ground to cover, many are wondering, will there be a Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina?

Well, read on, as we’ve put together everything we know about it, and why Season 4 seems possible.

Will The Legend of Vox Machina get a Season 4?

As of writing, no Season 4 for The Legend of Vox Machina has been confirmed. However, a fourth season is possible, for a variety of reasons, which we’ll now explain.

Currently, it’s worth noting that there is no solidified information regarding Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina, so the majority of this reasoning is speculation.

On top of that, there may be some spoilers for the end of Season 2 and the potential storyline of Season 3, so proceed with caution.

The Last Arc

Wizards of The Coast

The first thing we must analyze when working out if The Legend of Vox Machina will get a Season four is what story they will tell. Most Critical Role fans are aware that the first campaign consisted of three major arcs, ignoring those told before the start of the stream and those before the beginning of the TV show. The first is Percy and the Briarwoods, the second is the Chroma Conclave, and the third is Vecna.

Naturally, as we round off Season 2 with the death of The Hope Devourer, it’s clear that the group still have three, very deadly dragons to defeat. So, now that Season 3 has been announced, it would be understandable to expect to see Vox Machina attempting to defeat the rest of the Chroma Conclave, gathering help, perhaps more vestiges, and setting out on exciting battles.

However, that would leave little time for arguably the most important arc for the group, Vecna. With that in mind, it would make complete sense to see a fourth Season, focusing on this famous D&D villain.

The Mighty Nein

Amazon Prime Video / Critical Role

While the final arc is vitally important for the characters in Vox Machina, we can’t forget about the recent announcement regarding a brand new Critical Role TV show, this time focusing on the group from the second campaign, The Mighty Nein.

With that in mind, the team could leave the show at Season 3, rounding it off in their own way to make time for Mighty Nein.

Time will tell

Ultimately, with the Vecna arc still on its way and the Mighty Nein show being written and developed, only time, and Amazon, will truly tell whether we will see a Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina.

Nevertheless, with the show being such a popular hit, it seems unlikely that Amazon will drop the show, or its upcoming seasons.

That's all we know and can predict about whether The Legend of Vox Machina will get a Season 4.

