The real-life story of the Von Erich family seen in The Iron Claw is almost too tragic to be believed – here’s the movie’s ending explained in full.

The wrestling ring heads to theaters thanks to The Iron Claw, depicting the tragedy behind the Von Erich family, who were titans of the sport back in the 1980s.

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson, our four-star review described the movie as “Take a deep breath and fully give yourself to the Von Erich story, because The Iron Claw isn’t one to be missed. Bereft with one saddening act after another, the movie is close to becoming too much to handle – but coming out the other side makes viewers all the more enriched for the experience.”

With the movie coming to U.S. theaters on December 22, 2023, here’s the ending of The Iron Claw explained in full. Warning – spoilers ahead!

The Iron Claw ending explained: Fritz has a vision

In his younger years, Fritz Von Erich was a wrestler taking the Texas circuit by storm and was particularly known for his signature ‘Iron Claw’ move. Fast forward a few years and Fritz now has four sons – Kevin (Zac Efron), David (Harris Dickinson), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), and Mike (Stanley Simons). Viewers also learn that Fritz and wife Doris (Maura Tierney) had an older son, Jack Jr., who died when he was five.

Kevin is on his way to becoming a successful wrestler, giving everything he has both to the sport and to his dad’s vision. Fritz wants the Von Erich family to be famous in the world at wrestling, stopping at nothing to get the heavyweight title – and belt – into the family. Soon enough, David is taken under the wrestling ring, competing alongside Kevin in order to raise the profile of the family’s show. One night, Kevin meets Pam (Lily James) who pursues him, with the pair soon going out on a first date. While Pam wants to be a vet, Kevin tells her that he doesn’t care what he’s doing, as long as he’s with his brothers.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s dreams of competing in Team USA at the Olympics are dashed when the President announces the country won’t compete in Moscow. He heads back home only to join his brothers in the Von Erich trio, gaining more popularity by the minute. Mike, however, has no interest in wrestling, wishing to pursue a career in music. The rest of the boys sneak out to watch him play in his band, while Pam and Kevin grow closer.

The Von Erich curse strikes

A24/Lionsgate

It’s not long before the family’s supposed ‘Von Erich’ curse strikes, as Kevin loses his chance to go up for the heavyweight title after sustaining serious injuries during a match. Instead, Fritz gives the opportunity to David, who will be sent to Japan before taking on the world title. In the meantime, Kevin and Pam get married, with David vomiting blood during the reception. Kevin tells David not to let their dad work him too hard. Not long after, David dies while in Japan from intestinal issues.

After his funeral, Fritz tells his sons that one of them must take David’s place to compete, with both Kerry and Kevin putting themselves forward. Fritz flips a coin which lands in Kerry’s favor. Distraught, Kevin pours himself into training, straining his relationship with Pam, who fell pregnant shortly before their wedding. Kerry wins the title and falls into a depression, losing a foot in a motorcycling accident shortly after.

With Kerry out for the count and Kevin continuing to decrease in Fritz’s estimations, it’s over to Mike to step into the ring. Hesitantly taking to training, he is eventually molded in David’s image, going as far as to adopt the Iron Claw move both his brother and dad performed. During a match, Mike falls hard on his shoulder and needs surgery. The routine procedure goes awry, placing Mike in a life-or-death coma.

The sadness keeps on coming

A24

The Iron Claw ending sees Kerry learn to fight again on his prosthetic foot, with Kevin spending more and more time at their Texas arena. Mike comes round from the coma and is melancholic as he tries to learn to live all over again. Not wanting to displease their father, all three of the Von Erich brothers are pushing beyond their abilities to be back in the ring and fighting fit.

Bereft with life, Mike soon takes his own life, plunging the family into further tragedy. Now with two kids of his own, Kevin becomes more and more detached from Pam, who tells him that the marriage is no longer working for her. One Christmas, Kevin and Kerry go round to Fritz’s house, fresh from Kerry’s win in the WWF. Kerry gifts Fritz a gun and introduces the family to his new girlfriend. Later that evening Kerry phones Kevin in distress, with Kevin pleading with Kerry to share his whereabouts. Kevin then phones Fritz in concern, who says that the two brothers need to work things out between themselves.

The next day, Kevin finds Kerry dead outside of Fritz’s house, killing himself with the gun he’d previously brought over the night before. Kevin finds Fritz, who says that Kevin didn’t do anything to help Kerry either. The two fight, leading Kevin to invest more time in Pam and the kids, selling the Texas arena despite his father’s wishes. Kerry can be seen in the afterlife meeting back up with David and Mike, while also meeting Jack Jr. for the first time. While his two kids play one day, Kevin cries, telling the boys that he used to be a brother but now isn’t. The boys promise to be Kevin’s brothers in their place.

The Iron Claw comes to US theaters on December 22.

