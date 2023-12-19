With the real-life story of the Von Erichs coming to a screen near you, here’s a full breakdown of The Iron Claw cast, including all actors and characters.

The Von Erich family is known for being titans of the wrestling world, dominating the sport back in the 1980s. Now, their tragic story is being adapted for the screen in the form of The Iron Claw.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Article continues after ad

With the film heading to US theaters this week, here’s everything you need to know about The Iron Claw cast.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The Iron Claw cast: All actors & characters

Below is a full list of The Iron Claw cast, including all of the movie’s actors and characters.

Grady Wilson, Valentine Newcomer, Scott Ines, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Jullian Dulce Vida, Ryan Nemeth, Garrett Hammond, Michael Harney, Cazzey Louis Cereghino, Kevin Anton, and Michael Papajohn all have small supporting roles in the cast.

You can catch the full trailer for The Iron Claw below:

Article continues after ad

Kevin Von Erich: Zac Efron

A24

Kevin Von Erich is the second oldest brother in the family and the first to get into wrestling. He can easily take or leave being in the ring, as long as he’s spending time with his brothers.

Article continues after ad

High School Musical, 17 Again, and Baywatch are some of Zac Efron’s previous acting credits before joining The Iron Claw cast.

Kerry Von Erich: Jeremy Allen White

A24/Lionsgate

Kerry Von Erich is in the middle of the brothers in The Iron Claw cast, coming to wrestling after his hopes of being on Team USA for discus were dashed.

Article continues after ad

The Bear, Fingernails, and Shameless are some of Jeremy Allen White’s previous roles.

David Von Erich: Harris Dickinson

A24/Lionsgate

David Von Erich is the third oldest brother in the family, coming into wrestling just after his brother Kevin.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Harris Dickinson is best known for roles in Scrapper and Triangle of Sadness.

Mike Von Erich: Stanley Simons

A24

Mike is the youngest brother in The Iron Claw cast and has no interest in wrestling. Instead, he wanted to pursue a career in music, playing guitar in a local band.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stanley Simons is also known for roles in Angelfish and Model Boy.

Fritz Von Erich: Holt McCallany

A24/Lionsgate

Fritz is the patriarch of the Von Erich family, having previously been a competitive wrestler in his younger days. He has a vision for the Von Erichs and is intent on seeing them through.

Holt McCallany is best known for roles in Mindhunter, Fight Club, and Wrath of Man.

Doris Von Erich: Maura Tierney

A24/Lionsgate

Doris is the Matriarch of the Von Erich family, who is largely happy to follow along with Fritz’s vision.

Article continues after ad

The Affair, Liar Liar, and ER are some of Maura Tierney’s previous acting credits.

Pam: Lily James

A24/Lionsgate

Pam is Kevin Von Erich’s love interest, who meets him after one of the family’s wrestling shows.

Article continues after ad

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Cinderella, and What’s Love Got to Do With It? are all films that Lily James is known for.

The Iron Claw comes to US theaters on December 22. You can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5