Is Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in The Flash? The DC movie’s latest trailer features a brief appearance from a mysterious character – is it Selina Kyle?

Here’s what we know about the plot of The Flash, in simple terms: Barry Allen goes back in time to save his mother’s life, but in doing so, he pretty much breaks the universe and finds himself trapped in a dangerous alternate reality.

Ahead of the reboot, we’re going back to the roots of the DCEU with General Zod stomping around and terraforming the Earth. We’ll also meet Supergirl, in lieu of Kal-El sonic-booming around the sky, and the movie will reintroduce Michael Keaton’s Batman, as well as Ben Affleck’s caped crusader.

There’s a lot going on in the new trailer, but one shot sits behind a character whose face we haven’t seen – so, is Michelle Pfeiffer back as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in The Flash?

Is Michelle Pfeiffer in The Flash?

We don’t know if Michelle Pfeiffer is in The Flash – however, many believe she is, and the actress has already spoken about the idea of reprising her iconic role.

Pfeiffer first played Selina Kyle in Batman Returns, last seen looking at the Bat signal in the sky after surviving a huge explosion. The Flash is set 30 years later, and fans think she’s the person in the shot of someone with grey hair looking at Keaton’s Batsuits.

Check out the trailer below:

“I noticed this shot in The Flash trailer. Do you guys think this could be Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle? Maybe her and Michael’s Bruce got married in their universe. Because this definitely looks like a woman and it looks a little like Michelle,” one user wrote.

“WAIT WAS THAT MICHELLE PFEIFFER IN THE FLASH TRAILER???? Walk with me,” another tweeted. “If this isn’t Michelle Pfeiffer then what’s the point?” a third wrote.

After Keaton’s return was confirmed, Screen Rant asked Pfeiffer if she’d be open to returning as Catwoman alongside him in The Flash. “I would if anyone asked me but no one’s asked me yet,” she said.

She also told The Hollywood Reporter: “It would depend on the context but, yeah, I’d consider it.”

We’ll update this space upon any further rumors or confirmation of her appearance in the movie.

The Flash speeds into cinemas on June 15 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and check out the rest of our coverage here.